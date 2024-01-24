Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fearless and ferocious... 12 PHOTOS that show the might of NSG

    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

    The National Security Guard (NSG) has unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 calendar, capturing widespread attention and enthusiasm, especially among the youth. This edition, marked as a lethal fusion of art, action & style, showcases sixteen striking images of the elite Black Cat Commandos

    article_image1

    January - Maximum force: A hit team of NSG commandos in classic formation

    This year's calendar deemed a lethal combination of art, action and style, features sixteen captivating shots of the elite Black Cat Commandos in various high-action scenarios. 

    article_image2

    February - Fearless & ferocious: Crawling through mud with daggers, enhancing commandos’ skill set, adaptability, endurance and teamwork

    This year's calendar deemed a lethal combination of art, action and style, features sixteen captivating shots of the elite Black Cat Commandos in various high-action scenarios. 

    article_image3

    March - Masked & mighty: CBRN team in action

    The creative genius behind the visuals is renowned action photographer Pravin Talan, alongside associate photographer Rupali Saagar.

    article_image4

    April - Shielding from terror: Commandos of Close Protection Force using a ballistic shield

    Recently unveiled by M A Ganapathy, Director General of the National Security Guard, the 8th edition of the NSG calendar introduces a fresh perspective with shots capturing the CBRN attack combat team, drone killers, and the CornerShot gun.

    article_image5

    May - Limitless: A woman commando of NSG takes the reverse splash in muddy waters, a scenario demanding extreme physical and mental resilience

    Ganapathy highlighted the unique amalgamation of talent within the NSG, comprising individuals from the army, paramilitary, and police forces. He emphasized their unwavering commitment and dedication to serving the nation. 

    article_image6

    June - Striking on the move: A commando strikes on the move while using Power Quick Ascender

    The NSG has evolved over the years, excelling in post-blast investigations and offering exceptional Close Protection services. 

    article_image7

    July - Double impact: NSG has one of the best K9 units with advanced K9 Vision System. They are used assault, IED detection and tracking functions

    The NSG Training Centre, which is recognized for excellence, has contributed significantly to capacity building, extending its influence beyond national borders.

    article_image8

    August - Silencing turbulent skies: Commando with a drone-killer to counter growing drone menace

    Recent advancements within the NSG include specialized capabilities in anti-drone operations, enhanced night fighting skills, and the introduction of a triple-purpose K9 squad for assault, IED detection, and tracking.

    article_image9

    September - Fire & fury: Fire obstacle training simulates real-world scenarios, allowing commandos to practice skills in conditions they may face in actual combat

    Renowned for his soulful and original work, Pravin Talan, along with Rupali Saagar, shared their perspective on the calendar. 

    article_image10

    October - Shattering barriers: Commandos undertaking room intervention exercise

    Pravin and Rupali said, "In a world marked by conflicts and terrorism, the calendar serves as a tribute to the NSG commandos, acknowledging their selfless dedication and bravery."

    article_image11

    November - Swift, silent & deadly: Commandos train extensively at all potential targets for terrorist activities

    Established in 1984 as a Federal Contingency Force, the NSG has a storied history of successfully conducting anti-terrorist operations with professional elan.

    article_image12

    December - Negotiating corners: A commando makes use of the unique ability of a CornerShot gun to bend around the corners and shoot

    The NSG calendars have garnered a cult following over the years, symbolizing admiration for the valour and dedication of the elite force.

    ALL PHOTOS: Courtesy Pravin Talan

