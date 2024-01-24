Fearless and ferocious... 12 PHOTOS that show the might of NSG

The National Security Guard (NSG) has unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 calendar, capturing widespread attention and enthusiasm, especially among the youth. This edition, marked as a lethal fusion of art, action & style, showcases sixteen striking images of the elite Black Cat Commandos

January - Maximum force: A hit team of NSG commandos in classic formation

February - Fearless & ferocious: Crawling through mud with daggers, enhancing commandos’ skill set, adaptability, endurance and teamwork

March - Masked & mighty: CBRN team in action

The creative genius behind the visuals is renowned action photographer Pravin Talan, alongside associate photographer Rupali Saagar.

April - Shielding from terror: Commandos of Close Protection Force using a ballistic shield

Recently unveiled by M A Ganapathy, Director General of the National Security Guard, the 8th edition of the NSG calendar introduces a fresh perspective with shots capturing the CBRN attack combat team, drone killers, and the CornerShot gun.

May - Limitless: A woman commando of NSG takes the reverse splash in muddy waters, a scenario demanding extreme physical and mental resilience

Ganapathy highlighted the unique amalgamation of talent within the NSG, comprising individuals from the army, paramilitary, and police forces. He emphasized their unwavering commitment and dedication to serving the nation.

June - Striking on the move: A commando strikes on the move while using Power Quick Ascender

The NSG has evolved over the years, excelling in post-blast investigations and offering exceptional Close Protection services.

July - Double impact: NSG has one of the best K9 units with advanced K9 Vision System. They are used assault, IED detection and tracking functions

The NSG Training Centre, which is recognized for excellence, has contributed significantly to capacity building, extending its influence beyond national borders.

August - Silencing turbulent skies: Commando with a drone-killer to counter growing drone menace

Recent advancements within the NSG include specialized capabilities in anti-drone operations, enhanced night fighting skills, and the introduction of a triple-purpose K9 squad for assault, IED detection, and tracking.

September - Fire & fury: Fire obstacle training simulates real-world scenarios, allowing commandos to practice skills in conditions they may face in actual combat

Renowned for his soulful and original work, Pravin Talan, along with Rupali Saagar, shared their perspective on the calendar.

October - Shattering barriers: Commandos undertaking room intervention exercise

Pravin and Rupali said, "In a world marked by conflicts and terrorism, the calendar serves as a tribute to the NSG commandos, acknowledging their selfless dedication and bravery."

November - Swift, silent & deadly: Commandos train extensively at all potential targets for terrorist activities

Established in 1984 as a Federal Contingency Force, the NSG has a storied history of successfully conducting anti-terrorist operations with professional elan.

December - Negotiating corners: A commando makes use of the unique ability of a CornerShot gun to bend around the corners and shoot

The NSG calendars have garnered a cult following over the years, symbolizing admiration for the valour and dedication of the elite force. ALL PHOTOS: Courtesy Pravin Talan