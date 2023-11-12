'Diwali is where troops are...' PM Modi celebrates festival of lights with forces near China border (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh, expressing gratitude for the unwavering dedication and sacrifice of soldiers. He praised the courage of the forces stationed in challenging terrains and acknowledged the increased role of women in the armed forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India remains secure with its steadfast soldiers on the borders, unwavering like the Himalayas. Continuing his annual tradition, Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel this year, visiting a security installation and sharing images of the event on social media.

Expressing deep emotion and pride, Modi noted the experience of spending Diwali with the brave forces in Lepcha, highlighting the illuminating dedication of these guardians of the nation, away from their families. He disclosed a consistent tradition of celebrating Diwali with security personnel at the borders for the past 30-35 years, even before holding the positions of PM or CM.

Modi praised the unwavering courage of security forces stationed in challenging terrains, acknowledging their sacrifice and dedication that ensures the safety of the nation. He expressed gratitude to these heroes, emphasizing their embodiment of bravery and resilience.

Lauding the increased role of women in the armed forces, Modi mentioned the commissioning of over 500 women officers in the Indian Army and the active participation of women pilots flying fighter planes like Rafale.

Recognizing the troops of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Indian Army stationed at Lepcha, near the China border, Modi stated that, for him, Diwali is where the troops are stationed. He reiterated the annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with security forces, emphasizing that the festival holds significance where the soldiers are.

Referring to last year's celebration in Kargil, Modi emphasized the festival's meaning as the "festival of the end of terror," attributing its possibility to the events in Kargil. The Prime Minister has consistently celebrated Diwali with soldiers for several years.