PM Modi slams populist politics, warns short-cuts could destroy nation

Taking on parties that offer populist measures to get votes, the Prime Minister said that adopting shortcuts without thinking about far-reaching consequences could destroy the country.

Photograph: PIB Photo

A country whose politics is based on short-cut can have a short-circuit; it can destroy a country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said as he addressed a rally in Jharkhand's Deoghar. Cautioning people against politics based on populist measures, the Prime Minister said there is no alternative to hard work. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that only hard work would take the country to newer heights as it marches towards 100 years of Independence. Also Read: World's Greatest Places 2022: Ahmedabad, Kerala feature in TIME magazine's top 50 list Taking on parties that offer populist measures to get votes, the Prime Minister said that adopting shortcuts without considering far-reaching consequences could destroy the country.

Photograph: PIB Photo

According to analysts, this was a reference to opposition-led state governments that have adopted costly populist measures. Some others believed it was a veiled reference to events in Sri Lanka where a popular upsurge overthrew the government over an economic crisis triggered by a borrowing-fueled spending splurge. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi took part in a 12-km roadshow in the district amid tight security after laying foundation stones and inaugurating projects totalling Rs 16,800 crore. One of the projects he inaugurated included the Deogarh airport. Also Read: Calm lions vs 'ferocious' lions: Govt tames Opposition uproar over national emblem

Photograph: PIB Photo

People waited on either side of the road and cheered as Prime Minister's carcade made its way through the meandering roads of the district. Crowds showered flower petals and chanted 'Modi-Modi' as security personnel struggled to clear the way for the prime minister. Prime Minister Modi said the projects unveiled today would go a long way in boosting development in eastern India. He said that over the last eight years, his government had taken steps to strengthen the infrastructure of railways, roadways and airways in the region.

Photograph: PIB Photo