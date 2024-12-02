Petrol Pump Scam Exposed: Know how to avoid jump trick fraud

Do you know if you're getting the correct amount of petrol or diesel for your money? This article exposes common scams at petrol pumps and how to avoid them.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 5:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

Petrol Scam

Petrol pump's jump trick scam: 'Sir, check 0 before filling petrol,' says the petrol attendant. We've all heard it at petrol pumps. However, merely checking the zero doesn't guarantee you'll receive the correct fuel. Many petrol pumps have been accused of cheating customers through the 'jump trick'.

article_image2

Petrol Scam

What is the jump trick?

The jump trick is a common method used by some petrol pumps to cheat customers by dispensing less fuel than what they pay for.

article_image3

Petrol Scam

How does it happen?

When the fuel starts filling, the fuel meter jumps quickly from 0 to 10, 20, or more, instead of increasing gradually.

article_image4

Petrol Scam

Rapidly increasing amount

Petrol pumps can manipulate their machines to display inflated readings, making it appear as though more fuel is being pumped than is actually dispensed.

article_image5

Petrol Scam

What is the rule?

Normally, the meter jump should only be within Rs. 4-5. If it jumps by Rs. 10 or 20 or more, it could be a sign that something is wrong. Always keep a close eye on the meter while filling fuel. If the reading jumps abruptly, don't hesitate to question it.

