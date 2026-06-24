CISF detected 420g of suspected cannabis at Imphal Airport during a random baggage screening. A passenger bound for Delhi was profiled and caught, foiling an attempt to transport contraband through the civil aviation network.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday detected suspected cannabis during a routine random baggage screening at Imphal Airport, foiling an alleged attempt to transport the contraband through the civil aviation network, officials said.

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Passenger to Delhi Nabbed with Contraband

According to a CISF press release, the recovery was made on June 24 at around 0824 hrs when a passenger scheduled to travel from Imphal to Delhi on Air India Express flight IX-1462 was selected for baggage screening at the Random X-BIS Screening Point after profiling by CISF personnel. During the screening process, officials noticed suspicious contents inside the passenger's baggage, prompting a detailed examination.

The CISF said that upon physical verification conducted in the presence of Crime Intelligence Wing (CIW) personnel, Airport Police, and Airport Authority officials, a packet containing a substance suspected to be cannabis (ganja), weighing approximately 420 grams, was recovered from the baggage. The passenger was subsequently questioned, following which the suspected contraband, along with the passenger and the baggage, was handed over to Singjamei Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action under the relevant provisions of law.

Random Screening an 'Additional Layer of Security'

The officials stated that the detection highlights the effectiveness of profiling and the random screening mechanism adopted by CISF at airports. While all passengers undergo mandatory aviation security checks, random screening acts as an additional layer of security that helps identify concealed contraband, narcotics, prohibited articles, and other suspicious items that may otherwise evade conventional scrutiny.

CISF Vigilance at Strategically Important Airport

The CISF further noted that Imphal Airport occupies a strategically important position in India's North-East and serves as a major gateway connecting the region with the rest of the country. Given the increasing attempts to transport narcotic substances through passenger baggage, robust screening procedures and intelligence-led security measures remain critical for safeguarding civil aviation and supporting law enforcement agencies.

Reiterating its commitment to aviation security, the CISF said its personnel deployed across airports continue to maintain high standards of vigilance through the use of technology, professional expertise, behavioural observation, and random screening procedures. Such detections, it added, underscore the Force's continued efforts to prevent the misuse of aviation infrastructure for unlawful activities and to ensure safe and secure travel for passengers.

(ANI)