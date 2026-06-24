CCTV footage from Lohagad Fort has raised suspicion in a Pune murder case, showing a hoodie-clad man in 33°C heat following a couple. Police are investigating an alleged conspiracy behind the trekking death and are examining digital evidence.

What initially appeared to be a tragic trekking accident at Lohagad Fort near Pune has now escalated into a full-scale murder investigation. The case involving Ketan Agarwal’s death took a major turn after police examined CCTV footage that showed a suspicious man wearing a hoodie in extreme heat following the couple along the trekking route. Investigators now allege that the incident was part of a pre-planned conspiracy.

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Suspicious CCTV Footage Raises Alarm

According to police, CCTV visuals from the fort captured Ketan Agarwal walking with his fiancée Siya Goyal shortly before his death. A third individual, identified as Chetan Chaudhary, was seen trailing them at a distance of around 20 to 30 feet.

Investigators noted that despite the scorching weather, reportedly around 33 degrees Celsius, the man was wearing a hoodie that covered his face along with a headset. In another clip, Siya is seen turning back towards him, after which he appears to sit down abruptly.

Police said this unusual behaviour, especially the choice of clothing in extreme heat, raised immediate suspicion and led them to probe further.

Technical Evidence Points To Conspiracy

Officials stated that technical analysis helped establish a close connection between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary. CCTV images were compared with photographs and social media profiles, which helped investigators identify the hooded individual.

An officer quoted by news agency PTI said that the pattern of communication and visual evidence indicated a well-planned conspiracy rather than an accidental death.

Behavioural Clues And Family Statements

Police also said that Siya’s behaviour after Ketan’s death did not appear consistent with grief, which further strengthened suspicion. During questioning, family members reportedly told investigators that Siya had earlier expressed hesitation about the marriage and had even suggested postponing it.

Investigators also found that Siya and Chetan had allegedly exchanged over 2,000 phone calls spanning nearly 238 hours over the past several months.

Alleged Relationship Behind the Crime

According to the investigation, Siya was also in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary, whom she met during a business interaction the previous year. Siya owned a bakery, while Chetan ran a dry fruit business.

Their relationship reportedly began in November 2025, at a time when Siya’s engagement with Ketan was already finalised and wedding preparations were underway.

Police said Chetan allegedly viewed Ketan as an obstacle, which led to a conspiracy between the two to eliminate him.

Alleged Murder Plan At Lohagad Fort

Investigators claim Siya lured Ketan to Lohagad Fort under the pretext of a casual outing. Chetan allegedly joined them later and followed the couple along the trekking path.

Police said both accused allegedly pushed Ketan into a gorge, resulting in his death. The incident was initially reported as an accidental fall during trekking.

Earlier Alleged Attempt And Bali Trip Disruption

The investigation also revealed a prior alleged attempt to kill Ketan during an earlier visit to the same fort on June 14. Police said he survived that attempt after managing to hold onto a cliffside bush.

In another incident, Ketan and Siya were scheduled to travel to Bali for a pre wedding photoshoot, but the trip was cancelled after his passport reportedly went missing at Mumbai airport. The victim’s father alleged possible sabotage behind the incident.

Arrests And Ongoing Investigation

Police confirmed that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. Both have been remanded to police custody for further interrogation.

Investigators are continuing to analyse CCTV footage, digital communications and forensic evidence to reconstruct the full sequence of events leading to the alleged crime.