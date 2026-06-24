Two people were arrested after allegedly assaulting a maintenance employee during a dispute over generator backup at Supertech Cape Town Society in Noida's Sector 74. The incident followed a power outage and was captured in a viral video. Police registered a case, arrested the accused and began an investigation.

A dispute over the lack of generator backup during a power outage at a residential society in Noida ended in violence after a maintenance employee was allegedly assaulted by a resident and her friend. The incident took place at Supertech Cape Town Society in Sector 74 during the early hours of Saturday and was captured on video.

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Power Failure Triggered the Dispute

According to the police, electricity went off at around 3 am, leaving residents without power. The society's generator backup system also failed to restore electricity, leading to frustration among several residents, according to a report by Times of India.

Police said society resident Jyoti Mishra and her friend Amit went to the maintenance office to complain about the disruption. An argument reportedly broke out between them and maintenance employee Kamal, with the situation quickly turning physical.

Viral Video Captured the Incident

A video of the incident, which has spread widely on social media, shows Jyoti and Amit arguing with Kamal inside the maintenance office while other people watch.

During the confrontation, Amit is seen holding Kamal while Jyoti allegedly strikes him several times on the head and shoulder. A few people tried to calm the situation and separate those involved, but the argument continued before the pair left the office.

Reports also claimed that the maintenance employee was slapped 23 times during the altercation.

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Police Register Case and Make Arrests

The incident created tension within the housing society, prompting maintenance staff to contact the police. A team from Sector 113 Police Station reached the society, examined the situation and began an investigation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rakesh Pratap Singh said police acted immediately after receiving information. A case was registered against the accused, and both Jyoti Mishra and Amit were arrested on Saturday.

The two were later produced before a court, after which further legal proceedings were initiated. Police have recorded statements from those involved and are examining the available evidence, including the viral video.

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Residents Call for Peaceful Resolution

Residents of the society expressed concern over the incident, saying disagreements should be resolved through discussion and proper complaint procedures rather than violence. Police also urged citizens to maintain peace and warned that assault and disorderly behaviour would face strict legal action.