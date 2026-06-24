TMC MP Mahua Moitra, known to be a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, has dropped a bombshell. In a BBC interview, she said she has an 'emotional connection' with Suvendu Adhikari, even though they are now political rivals. This comment is making waves in Bengal's political circles, especially since many TMC MPs are already jumping ship.

It's the season of party-hopping in Bengal right now. Just when it seems the Trinamool Congress is crumbling like a house of cards after the elections, party MP Mahua Moitra has stirred the pot by heaping praise on the state's Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari—a former TMC heavyweight himself. Mahua, who is known to be very close to Mamata Banerjee, told the BBC that she shares an "emotional connection" with Suvendu, despite their different political paths. With the number of Mamata loyalists in TMC's parliamentary party already shrinking, Mahua's comment has kicked off a fresh round of speculation in state politics.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mamata is already fighting a tough battle to keep control of the party against a group of rebel MLAs led by Ritabrata Banerjee. On top of that, the TMC has taken a huge hit in Parliament. As many as 20 of its Lok Sabha MPs have jumped ship to a little-known party called the 'Nationalist Citizens Party of India' (NCPI), just so they can support the ruling BJP. Against this backdrop, the timing of Mahua's praise for Suvendu is raising a lot of eyebrows. She even shared this specific clip from her interview on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

Mahua Moitra Controversy: ₹40 Crore Claim Sparks Row, Rebel MPs Threaten Legal Action!

Mahua said, "On a personal level, my relationship with Suvendu Adhikari is very good. When we were in the TMC together, he supported me a lot." She then recalled a difficult moment in her political career when Suvendu stood by her. Mahua shared that she was devastated when she was denied a Lok Sabha ticket in the 2014 elections. The Krishnanagar MP said, "I was supposed to get the Lok Sabha ticket in 2014, but I didn't get it. I cried the whole night. Suvendu was the one who comforted me then."

The TMC leader began her election journey from Karimpur, winning the 2016 assembly elections as a complete newcomer to politics. Mahua revealed that no senior TMC leader came to campaign for her. However, Suvendu Adhikari made it a point to be at her very first public meeting. "When I first contested from Karimpur, nobody came to campaign for me. The first public meeting was held by Suvendu Adhikari. You can still find pictures of it—it was just Suvendu and me there," Mahua said.

TMC challenges rebel MPs' legitimacy, meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Suvendu Adhikari quit the TMC back in 2020 over differences with Mamata Banerjee and the growing clout of the party's younger generation, led by her nephew Abhishek. He later joined the BJP and led the party to a massive victory in this year's assembly elections. Mahua admitted that they don't talk much these days, but she stressed that personal relationships go beyond party politics. "Today, Suvendu has moved to a different party, so we don't speak anymore. But I can never forget the help he gave me," she said.

In a very telling comment, Mahua also thanked Suvendu for "purifying" the TMC. She claimed that Suvendu and the BJP managed to do in a single day what Mamata couldn't. She said, "Mamata likes to maintain personal relationships. The party's failure was that it accommodated all kinds of leaders—even the bad and incompetent ones. Mamata should have checked if these leaders could even win an election on their own steam." She added, "The BJP has a strong cadre-base, they work in a disciplined way, and they have a clear Hindutva ideology. The party isn't dependent on just one person."