Former AAP candidate Nandani Bosmia, 23, was found dead in her Rajkot flat. While the initial examination suggested death by hanging, her family has accused her live-in partner of murdering her and staging the scene as suicide. Police have registered a case of accidental death, ordered a forensic post-mortem and said all angles.

A 23-year-old former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Nandani Bosmia died in Rajkot, Gujarat. Her death has triggered a police investigation after her family alleged that she was murdered by her live-in partner, who they claim later tried to make the incident look like a suicide. Bosmia, who worked as a medical representative and had earlier contested the Jetpur-Navagadh municipal elections on an AAP ticket, was found hanging inside her fifth-floor flat on Monday evening. Emergency responders rushed her to hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Family Alleges Harassment and Abuse

According to her family, Bosmia had been living with Aslam Hussain Sama, a married man from Junagadh. Her father told police that the two first met when Bosmia rented a house owned by Sama in Junagadh. Their relationship later developed into a live-in arrangement after they moved to Rajkot.

Scroll to load tweet…

3am Blackout Sparks Chaos: Woman, Friend Assault Supertech Cape Town Maintenance Worker, CCTV Video Viral

Family members alleged that the relationship had become strained in recent months. They claimed that Sama continued to maintain ties with his wife, leading to frequent arguments. They also accused him of physically assaulting Bosmia and repeatedly harassing her.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Her father further alleged that Bosmia had temporarily left the flat after a recent dispute and stayed with relatives before returning only a few days before her death.

Murder Allegation Made by Family

The family has also alleged that Sama's relatives had previously attacked Bosmia in Junagadh and that she had faced continued harassment from them.

They now claim that Bosmia was murdered and that her body was later hanged to make the death appear to be a case of suicide. These allegations are currently being examined as part of the police investigation.

Daylight Assault Outside Rajkot Civil Hospital Caught on Camera, Gujarat Police Launches Probe

Body Found After Family Raised Alarm

Police said Bosmia's relatives became worried after they were unable to contact her, according to a report by India Today. They asked an acquaintance to visit her flat, where he reportedly found the door partially open and discovered her hanging inside.

Officers reached the scene, completed preliminary procedures and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Police Examining All Angles

Rajkot Taluka Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation. Officials said a doctor's initial examination suggested death by hanging.

However, because of the serious allegations made by the family, a forensic post-mortem has also been conducted. Investigators confirmed that Bosmia and Sama were in a live-in relationship and had a history of disputes.

Police said the investigation remains open and that every possible angle, including the family's allegations of foul play, is being examined. The exact cause of death will be determined after forensic findings and the final post-mortem report are received.