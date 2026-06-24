A 7-year-old boy with terminal heart failure due to Dilated Cardiomyopathy received a new lease on life after a rare and complex heart transplant at Royal Care Hospitals, Coimbatore. The team successfully implanted an adult heart into the child.

In a remarkable feat of advanced pediatric cardiac care, Royal Care Hospitals in Coimbatore has successfully performed a rare and highly complex pediatric heart transplant on a seven-year-old boy, saving him from terminal heart failure. The young patient had been diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM), a severe condition that critically weakened his heart. According to the boy's mother, the family only realised the severity of the condition after it had progressed to an advanced stage.

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Following unsuccessful treatment at other medical centres, the child was brought to Royal Care Hospitals for a second opinion.

Patient's Critical Condition and Battle for Survival

Dr G Pradeep, Consultant in Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, stated that the child was admitted in an extremely critical condition with severe heart failure. Initially managed with intensive medical treatment and ventilator support, the boy's health continued to deteriorate, leading to declining kidney function and multi-organ complications.

As a desperate life-saving measure, the medical team put the patient on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support. The case became even more challenging when the child developed a severe right lung infection and subsequent lung collapse while on life support.

The Complex Transplant Procedure

The medical team faced an uphill battle in finding a size- and weight-matched donor heart for the seven-year-old. After an extensive wait, a heart finally became available from an adult brain-dead donor. The transplant team then took on the formidable technical challenge of implanting an adult-sized heart into the pediatric recipient.

"The child was in an extremely critical condition, and survival without transplantation was unlikely," Dr Pradeep said. "The surgery involved significant technical challenges due to the size mismatch, prolonged ECMO support, and reduced donor heart function. However, our multidisciplinary team successfully managed these complexities."

Post-Operative Care and Successful Recovery

The intensive care continued post-surgery. To accommodate the larger adult heart, the child's chest was temporarily kept open, and he required prolonged ECMO support alongside an additional surgical procedure to treat the lung infection.

Following weeks of dedicated post-operative care, the child showed a gradual and steady recovery, with his heart and lung functions normalising.

Hospital authorities confirmed that the boy has now recovered well and is leading a healthier life. Royal Care Hospitals credited the medical miracle to the seamless, coordinated efforts of its multidisciplinary teams, including cardiothoracic surgery, pediatric critical care, anaesthesia, pulmonology, transplant coordination, nursing, and rehabilitation. (ANI)