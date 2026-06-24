The CISF successfully renewed its ISO 9001:2015 certification for security at IGI Airport. Awarded by DNV after a rigorous audit, it validates the force's high security standards, operational efficiency, and adherence to global benchmarks.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has reinforced its standing as a premier aviation security agency, successfully achieving the renewal of the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification for its operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

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This milestone, awarded by the globally recognised certification body DNV (Det Norske Veritas), serves as a formal validation of the security protocols and operational standards maintained by the Aviation Security Group (ASG) at India's busiest aviation hub. The renewal follows an exhaustive and rigorous audit process that evaluated every facet of the CISF's security management framework.

Scope and Significance of Certification

By maintaining the ISO 9001:2015 standard, the CISF has demonstrated that its operations meet stringent international requirements, ensuring that security measures are not only effective but also consistently monitored and improved. The scope of the certification encompasses several key pillars of modern airport management: Upholding high-level security standards that safeguard the massive throughput of passengers at IGI Airport, balancing robust security checks with efficient processes to ensure a seamless and streamlined experience for travellers and demonstrating that the security management systems are mature, documented, and resilient against evolving threats.

A Blueprint for Operational Excellence

For the CISF, this certification is more than a plaque; it is a functional blueprint for success. By adhering to the QMS framework, the ASG unit ensures that its security personnel are aligned with globally benchmarked practices. This disciplined approach is critical for the IGI Airport, which serves as a major gateway for both domestic and international air travel.

The audit conducted by DNV assessed the force's ability to manage risks, execute standard operating procedures (SOPs), and respond to the complex challenges inherent in operating a high-traffic international airport. The successful renewal confirms that the CISF continues to evolve its security infrastructure to keep pace with the rapidly changing global aviation landscape.

Bolstering Security and Public Trust

The CISF's continued adherence to ISO standards offers a dual benefit: it provides the robust defense necessary for national security while fostering an environment of trust for global airlines and millions of passengers. As the force continues to manage the security of India's aviation backbone, this certification confirms that the protection of the skies at Delhi remains in line with the highest international quality management expectations. (ANI)