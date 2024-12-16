PHOTOS: Sargun Mehta's stunning saree looks for bridal, party & more

Lifestyle
Sargun Mehta's maroon cotton silk saree will look great on fair-complexioned girls. A plain half-sleeve cotton blouse will give a classy look with the saree.
Sargun Mehta looks like a traditional Indian woman in a yellow zari work saree. The saree has a golden zari embroidery border.
Embroidered blouses with thin-bordered plain sarees are in fashion. You can buy such sarees at affordable prices.
For party wear, you can buy a shimmering net embroidery saree like Sargun's. Wear a designer blouse with this lightweight fabric saree.
Style a plain red georgette saree with a long embroidered jacket. Pair it with light jewelry.
Every girl should have a black saree. Pair it with an embroidered sequin blouse for a gorgeous look.
