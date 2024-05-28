Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: Did you know Punjab has the highest candidates in fray?

In the upcoming Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a total of 57 parliamentary constituencies will go to polls across eight states and Union Territories will vote on June 1. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 or general elections to select representatives of the 18th Lok Sabha is being held across seven phases and results will be announced on June 4.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that 904 candidates are in fray in phase-7 of Lok Sabha elections. 57 seats across eight states and union territories will go to polls in phase-7, the last phase of the Lok Sabha election, on June 1.

Voting will be held in Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. A total of 13 seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, nine seats in West Bengal, eight seats in Bihar, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Himachal Pradesh, three seats in Jharkhand, and one seat in the Union Territory of Chandigarh will go to polls in the last phase.





Over 900 candidates in fray In the final round, 2,105 nominations for 57 seats were submitted to the EC. 954 nominations were determined to be legitimate after all submissions were carefully examined. However, 904 candidates remain in the race following the withdrawal of a few nominations.





Which state has the maximum candidates? There are 328 contenders from Punjab and 144 from Uttar Pradesh vying for 13 seats each. Eight seats in Bihar, six seats in Odisha, three seats in Jharkhand, four seats in Himachal Pradesh, and one seat in Chandigarh are among the 134 contenders vying for eight seats.

Prior to scrutiny and withdrawals, Uttar Pradesh had 495 nominations from 13 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs), whereas Punjab had a maximum of 598 nomination forms from 13 PCs. A maximum of 73 nomination forms were submitted for the 36-Jahanabad Parliamentary Constituency in Bihar, and 70 nomination forms were collected for the 7-Ludhiana seat in Punjab. The counting of votes will occur on June 4.