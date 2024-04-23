Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Before Surat's Mukesh Dalal, THESE MPs got elected unopposed in the past

    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

    Mukesh Dalal was the latest candidate to have won a Lok Sabha seat unopposed. The rare occurrence took place after three decades in the parliamentary elections. He is also perhaps the first candidate from the BJP to have ever won a parliamentary poll unopposed.
     

    article_image1

    Mukesh Dalal

    The BJP's Mukesh Dalal has become the first candidate in the last 12 years to win a Lok Sabha election unopposed.  In addition, he could be the first BJP candidate to win a parliamentary election without facing any opposition.

    After all other candidates withdrew from the race, Dalal was elected without opposition from the Surat Lok Sabha constituency today, according to a poll official. A day prior, Nilesh Kumbhani of the Congress lost his candidacy because the district returning officer initially discovered inconsistencies in the proposers' signatures.

    This is the first victory of the BJP in the ongoing seven-phased Lok Sabha elections.
     

    article_image2

    1951 Lok Sabha Elections

    1. Anand Chand (Independent): Bilaspur
    2. TA Ramalingam Chettiar (Congress): Coimbatore
    3. T Sangana (Congress): Rayagada-Phulbani 
    4. Krishna Charya Joshi (Congress): Yadgir
    5. Major General HS Himmasinhji (Congress): Halar 

    article_image3

    1957 Lok Sabha Elections

    6. D Satyanarayana Raju (Congress): Rajamundry
    7. Sangam Lakshmi Bai (Congress): Vicarabad
    8. Bijoy Chandra Bhagawati (Congress): Darrang
    9. Mangrubabu Uike (Congress): Mandla
    10. HJ Siddananjappa (Congress): Hassan

    1962 Lok Sabha Elections

    11. Manabendra Shah (Congress): Tehri Garhwal
    12. TT Krishnamachari (Congress): Tiruchendur
    13. Harekrushna Mahtab (Congress): Angul

    article_image4

    1967 Lok Sabha Elections 

    14. Kanuri Lakshmana Rao (Congress): Vijayawada
    15. R Brahma (Congress): Kokrajhar
    16. Mohammad Shafi Qureshi (Congress): Anantnag
    17. Kushok Bakula Rinpoche (Congress): Ladkah
    18. Senayangba Chubatoshi Jamir or SC Jamir (NNO): Nagaland

    1971 Lok Sabha Elections

    19. PM Sayeed (Congress): Lakshadweep

    1977 Lok Sabha Elections

    20. Rinchin Khandu Khimre (Congress): Arunachal West 
    21. Chatra Bahadur Chhetri (Congress): Sikkim 

    1980 Lok Sabha Elections

    Farooq Abdullah (JKNC): Srinagar 

    1989 Lok Sabha Elections

    Mohammad Shafi Bhat (JKNC): Srinagar 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha's judicial custody extended by 14 days in excise policy case snt

    Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader Kavitha in excise case till May 7

    Karnataka Passenger from Bangkok arrested with 10 yellow anacondas at Bengaluru airport (See PHOTOS) gcw

    Karnataka: Passenger from Bangkok arrested with 10 yellow anacondas at Bengaluru airport (See PHOTOS)

    Lok Sabha polls 2023: Congress' Raksha Ramaiah promises 100% literacy, assures Yettinahole project completion vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress' Raksha Ramaiah promises 100% literacy, assures Yettinahole project completion

    Sunita Kejriwal wishes for jailed Delhi CM's better health at Hanuman temple in Connaught Place (WATCH) gcw

    Sunita Kejriwal wishes for jailed Delhi CM's better health at Hanuman temple in Connaught Place (WATCH)

    S Jaishankar BIG revelation: 'Foreign Policy of earlier governments was influenced by votebank politics'

    Jaishankar's BIG revelation: 'Foreign Policy of past governments was influenced by votebank politics' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    China futuristic urinals offer automated health monitoring in public toilets for Rs 235 snt

    China's futuristic urinals offer automated health monitoring in public toilets for Rs 235!

    L360: Mohanlal, Shobana starrer starts rolling; actor shares update rkn

    L360: Mohanlal, Shobana starrer starts rolling; actor shares update

    football Inter Milan players, fans celebrate team's 20th Serie A title as they defeat rivals AC Milan (WATCH) snt

    'Milano Siamo Noi': Inter Milan players, fans celebrate 20th Serie A title after win over AC Milan (WATCH)

    Good news for Apple fans in India: Tech giants to open stories in Bengaluru and Pune soon, says report gcw

    Good news for Apple fans in India: Tech giants to open stories in Bengaluru and Pune soon, says report

    How can you travel from Delhi to Gurugam in just 7 minutes? RKK

    How can you travel from Delhi to Gurugam in just 7 minutes?

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon