Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Before Surat's Mukesh Dalal, THESE MPs got elected unopposed in the past
Mukesh Dalal was the latest candidate to have won a Lok Sabha seat unopposed. The rare occurrence took place after three decades in the parliamentary elections. He is also perhaps the first candidate from the BJP to have ever won a parliamentary poll unopposed.
Mukesh Dalal
After all other candidates withdrew from the race, Dalal was elected without opposition from the Surat Lok Sabha constituency today, according to a poll official. A day prior, Nilesh Kumbhani of the Congress lost his candidacy because the district returning officer initially discovered inconsistencies in the proposers' signatures.
This is the first victory of the BJP in the ongoing seven-phased Lok Sabha elections.
1951 Lok Sabha Elections
1. Anand Chand (Independent): Bilaspur
2. TA Ramalingam Chettiar (Congress): Coimbatore
3. T Sangana (Congress): Rayagada-Phulbani
4. Krishna Charya Joshi (Congress): Yadgir
5. Major General HS Himmasinhji (Congress): Halar
1957 Lok Sabha Elections
6. D Satyanarayana Raju (Congress): Rajamundry
7. Sangam Lakshmi Bai (Congress): Vicarabad
8. Bijoy Chandra Bhagawati (Congress): Darrang
9. Mangrubabu Uike (Congress): Mandla
10. HJ Siddananjappa (Congress): Hassan
1962 Lok Sabha Elections
11. Manabendra Shah (Congress): Tehri Garhwal
12. TT Krishnamachari (Congress): Tiruchendur
13. Harekrushna Mahtab (Congress): Angul
1967 Lok Sabha Elections
14. Kanuri Lakshmana Rao (Congress): Vijayawada
15. R Brahma (Congress): Kokrajhar
16. Mohammad Shafi Qureshi (Congress): Anantnag
17. Kushok Bakula Rinpoche (Congress): Ladkah
18. Senayangba Chubatoshi Jamir or SC Jamir (NNO): Nagaland
1971 Lok Sabha Elections
19. PM Sayeed (Congress): Lakshadweep
1977 Lok Sabha Elections
20. Rinchin Khandu Khimre (Congress): Arunachal West
21. Chatra Bahadur Chhetri (Congress): Sikkim
1980 Lok Sabha Elections
Farooq Abdullah (JKNC): Srinagar
1989 Lok Sabha Elections
Mohammad Shafi Bhat (JKNC): Srinagar