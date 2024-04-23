Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Before Surat's Mukesh Dalal, THESE MPs got elected unopposed in the past

Mukesh Dalal was the latest candidate to have won a Lok Sabha seat unopposed. The rare occurrence took place after three decades in the parliamentary elections. He is also perhaps the first candidate from the BJP to have ever won a parliamentary poll unopposed.



Mukesh Dalal

After all other candidates withdrew from the race, Dalal was elected without opposition from the Surat Lok Sabha constituency today, according to a poll official. A day prior, Nilesh Kumbhani of the Congress lost his candidacy because the district returning officer initially discovered inconsistencies in the proposers' signatures.

This is the first victory of the BJP in the ongoing seven-phased Lok Sabha elections.

