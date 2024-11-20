Kolkata Weather: South Bengal to see massive DROP in temperature? Here's what met office predicted

Temperatures have been dropping since mid-November. South Bengal is experiencing a gradual decrease, with a further 2-3 degree drop expected next week. Temperatures in several districts, including Jhargram, Bankura, and West Medinipur, may fall below 12 degrees Celsius

Temperatures in Jhargram, Bankura, West Medinipur, Birbhum, Purulia, and West Bardhaman may fall below 12 degrees

Purulia has experienced colder temperatures compared to other districts in the south. The temperature has dropped significantly. Currently, Purulia's temperature is 12 degrees. Similarly, Sriniketan is at 14 degrees and Kolkata is around 18 degrees

On the other hand, the weather in the north has improved slightly. Rainfall has decreased. The winter ambiance has also begun there

The forecast indicates that the temperature in North Bengal is also declining. Winter will soon arrive in the north

Kolkata's temperature is also declining. The mercury is gradually falling. A mild winter ambiance will be felt throughout the day today. On Tuesday morning, Kolkata's minimum temperature dropped to 18 degrees Celsius

