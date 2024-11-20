Kolkata Weather: South Bengal to see massive DROP in temperature? Here's what met office predicted

Temperatures have been dropping since mid-November. South Bengal is experiencing a gradual decrease, with a further 2-3 degree drop expected next week. Temperatures in several districts, including Jhargram, Bankura, and West Medinipur, may fall below 12 degrees Celsius

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 9:34 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 9:34 AM IST

Temperatures have been falling since mid-November. Northerly winds are being felt in the morning bringing in chills in the weather

Temperatures are decreasing in South Bengal. The Meteorological Department has indicated that these temperatures will gradually decrease further

It has been reported that the temperature will drop by another 2 to 3 degrees this week. So winter is not far away. The cold will gradually increase, according to the Meteorological Department

Temperatures in Jhargram, Bankura, West Medinipur, Birbhum, Purulia, and West Bardhaman may fall below 12 degrees

Purulia has experienced colder temperatures compared to other districts in the south. The temperature has dropped significantly. Currently, Purulia's temperature is 12 degrees. Similarly, Sriniketan is at 14 degrees and Kolkata is around 18 degrees

According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures across Bengal have been fluctuating for a few days. However, the temperature will now gradually decrease

On the other hand, the weather in the north has improved slightly. Rainfall has decreased. The winter ambiance has also begun there

The forecast indicates that the temperature in North Bengal is also declining. Winter will soon arrive in the north

Kolkata's temperature is also declining. The mercury is gradually falling. A mild winter ambiance will be felt throughout the day today. On Tuesday morning, Kolkata's minimum temperature dropped to 18 degrees Celsius

Overall, winter is coming soon. The temperature has started to decrease. It has been reported that it will drop by 2 to 3 degrees this week

