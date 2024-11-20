Kolkata Weather: South Bengal to see massive DROP in temperature? Here's what met office predicted
Temperatures have been dropping since mid-November. South Bengal is experiencing a gradual decrease, with a further 2-3 degree drop expected next week. Temperatures in several districts, including Jhargram, Bankura, and West Medinipur, may fall below 12 degrees Celsius
Temperatures have been falling since mid-November. Northerly winds are being felt in the morning bringing in chills in the weather
Temperatures are decreasing in South Bengal. The Meteorological Department has indicated that these temperatures will gradually decrease further
It has been reported that the temperature will drop by another 2 to 3 degrees this week. So winter is not far away. The cold will gradually increase, according to the Meteorological Department
Temperatures in Jhargram, Bankura, West Medinipur, Birbhum, Purulia, and West Bardhaman may fall below 12 degrees
Purulia has experienced colder temperatures compared to other districts in the south. The temperature has dropped significantly. Currently, Purulia's temperature is 12 degrees. Similarly, Sriniketan is at 14 degrees and Kolkata is around 18 degrees
According to the Meteorological Department, temperatures across Bengal have been fluctuating for a few days. However, the temperature will now gradually decrease
On the other hand, the weather in the north has improved slightly. Rainfall has decreased. The winter ambiance has also begun there
The forecast indicates that the temperature in North Bengal is also declining. Winter will soon arrive in the north
Kolkata's temperature is also declining. The mercury is gradually falling. A mild winter ambiance will be felt throughout the day today. On Tuesday morning, Kolkata's minimum temperature dropped to 18 degrees Celsius
Overall, winter is coming soon. The temperature has started to decrease. It has been reported that it will drop by 2 to 3 degrees this week