Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini accused the Congress of being 'out of issues' and spreading falsehoods. He also criticised LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda over the 'manhandling' incident at the assembly, saying the MLAs transgressed decorum.

Congress 'devoid of issues, spreads falsehoods'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday alleged that the Congress has "run out of issues" in Haryana and Delhi and accused the party of spreading falsehoods.

Saini said that India has made rapid progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the last 12 years and has gained recognition globally.

"Today, the state Congress and the Congress in Delhi have no issues. Twelve years have passed under Modiji's leadership, and the country has advanced rapidly during this period. Today, India is being discussed not just domestically but across the globe," Saini said.

He said that India's growing recognition around the world was the result of significant and positive work carried out in the country. "Such recognition comes only when significant and positive work has been done. Congress has run out of issues in both Haryana and Delhi; the party has become completely devoid of a platform," the Chief Minister alleged.

Saini further alleged that the Congress spreads falsehoods at a rapid pace. "Congress spreads falsehoods at a staggering pace, a speed unmatched even by the wind," he alleged.

Saini slams Hooda over assembly incident

Haryana CM criticised today Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda who alleged "manhandling" of party MLAs at gate of the assembly.

Saini said the Legislative Assembly functions according to established rules and all members are expected to maintain its dignity and decorum. "The Legislative Assembly operates according to established rules. However, I was astonished to learn that our Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, was involved in the situation that unfolded. This is truly unfortunate," Saini said.

"He is a former Chief Minister of the state and has long been active in public life. Therefore, one expects restraint and decorum from him; such behaviour is certainly not expected. Unfortunately, the Leader of the Opposition himself participated while carrying a placard, even though he is well aware that placards are not permitted inside," he added.

'Security personnel were performing their duty'

He said security personnel deployed at the Assembly gates were only performing their official duties and deserved to be treated with respect. "He knows that a police officer stationed at a gate for security and maintaining order is performing a duty--not merely standing there casually, but fulfilling an official obligation. That officer has his own dignity and deserves respect," the Haryana CM said.

Saini said political differences should not be directed at employees who are carrying out their responsibilities. "It is inappropriate for any of us to vent political frustration upon an employee who is simply performing his duty. I have expressed that this is a matter of regret and concern," he said.

'Democracy grants rights with obligations': CM

The Chief Minister urged the Congress leadership to reflect on the incident and said that regret should be expressed if any police or security personnel were subjected to inappropriate behaviour.

"The Monsoon Session has concluded today. It is a matter of both concern and regret that, just before the session began on August 27, a highly unfortunate incident occurred. Congress MLAs transgressed the decorum of the Assembly and engaged in a scuffle with our security personnel, who are deployed specifically for our protection and safety. The behaviour and conduct displayed by the Congress party in this instance are regrettable and concerning," he alleged.

"I believe that while the Opposition plays a vital role in a democracy, the rights that democracy grants us come with obligations regarding decorum and responsibility. The Legislative Assembly has its own dignity, traditions, and security protocols. If the rules state that one cannot enter the Assembly building carrying placards with slogans, we must abide by that regulation. We must adhere to the rules that we collectively established. These are not new rules; they have long been in place. Unfortunately, the Congress MLAs escalated the protest to such a level that day," he added. (ANI)