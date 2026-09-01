Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For Other Districts
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system over South Bengal has brought heavy rain to Kolkata and the rest of the state. The Met office says heavy showers are likely in many South Bengal districts on Tuesday
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Kolkata Weather
Kolkata and its surrounding areas saw rain right from the morning. The weather office has predicted that storms and showers might continue all through Tuesday. North Bengal's districts also have a similar forecast, with heavy rainfall likely across the state today.
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Met Office Warning
The Met office had already warned about heavy rainfall in parts of Kolkata and South 24 Parganas for Tuesday. They also predicted thunderstorms for today. You can also expect gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.
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District Weather
Today, Purulia, Bankura, West Bardhaman, and Birbhum might get heavy rain. Some areas in these four districts could see rainfall between 7 and 11 centimetres. But, there's good news: no more severe weather warnings are in place for South Bengal for the rest of the week.
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Wednesday Weather
The weather will start getting better from Wednesday in the south. But in North Bengal, the rain and storms will continue for a few more days. For Tuesday, a warning is active for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. These five districts will also see heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
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