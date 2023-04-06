Inside the new Chennai Airport terminal that PM will inaugurate on April 8 (PHOTOS)

The new terminal building is stunning. Take a look at some photos that Asianet Newsable has accessed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal of Chennai Airport on April 8th. The new terminal building is stunning. Take a look at some photos that Asianet Newsable has accessed.

The construction of the new integrated terminal building, T-2 (Phase -1) in an area of 1,36,295 sqm has been completed at a cost of Rs 1260 crore.

The airport expansion work was carried out keeping ion mind Chennai airport's future traffic congestion, population and environment.

The new terminal is expected to increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 million passengers per annum to 30 million passengers per annum.