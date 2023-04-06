Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inside the new Chennai Airport terminal that PM will inaugurate on April 8 (PHOTOS)

    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 1:39 PM IST

    The new terminal building is stunning. Take a look at some photos that Asianet Newsable has accessed.

    article_image1

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal of Chennai Airport on April 8th. The new terminal building is stunning. Take a look at some photos that Asianet Newsable has accessed.

    article_image2

    The construction of the new integrated terminal building, T-2 (Phase -1) in an area of 1,36,295 sqm has been completed at a cost of Rs 1260 crore. 

    article_image3

    The airport expansion work was carried out keeping ion mind Chennai airport's future traffic congestion, population and environment.

    article_image4

    The new terminal is expected to increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 million passengers per annum to 30 million passengers per annum. 

    article_image5

    The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam (a pattern or design drawn in front of South Indian homes), Saree, Temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings.

