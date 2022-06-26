In Munich, PM Modi give Diaspora glimpse of Emergency era and of new India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed thousands of members of the Indian community at the Audi Dome stadium in Munich. PM Modi is visiting Germany to attend the G7 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Congress Party, reminding members of the Indian community of the 1975 Emergency period in the country. Terming the imposition of the Emergency as a "black spot" on India's democracy, Prime Minister Modi said that 47 years ago democracy, which is in the DNA of every Indian, was suppressed and trampled. He, however, said that the people of India responded in a democratic way and crushed all the conspiracies.

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks while addressing thousands of members of the Indian community at the Audi Dome stadium in Munich. PM Modi is visiting Germany to attend the G7 Summit. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed an Emergency on June 25 in 1975. The Emergency was lifted on March 21, 1977. In his over 30-minute speech, the prime minister said that the people of India responded to the conspiracies to crush democracy in a democratic way.

'We Indians take pride in our democracy wherever we are,' Modi said in his at the crowded stadium. PM Modi said that Indians are proud of their democracy. "Today, we can proudly say that India is the mother of democracy. The diversity of culture, traditions, food, clothes and music makes our democracy vibrant. India has shown that democracy can deliver and has delivered."

Modi, in his speech, also spoke to the Indian community members about the contribution of the Diaspora in promoting India's success story and acting as brand ambassadors for India's success. The Prime Minister enumerated India's growth story and mentioned various initiatives undertaken by the government to further achieve the country's development agenda.

"In the last century, Germany and other countries benefited from the 3rd Industrial Revolution. India was a slave back then that's why it couldn't leverage benefits. But now India will not be left behind in the 4th Industrial Revolution, it's now leading the world," Modi said. He said India has shown how well democracy is delivered in such a vast and so diverse country.