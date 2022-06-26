Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Sanjeev Bikhchandani was the first guest at the Asianet News Samvad, a special series launched by Asianet News that would feature personalities who would provide insights on different aspects that impact the common man.

    Jun 26, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

    India has some worrying spots as far as the economy is concerned, most of which are largely geopolitical like the oil prices, the war in Europe, the relationship with China and supply-chain bottlenecks because of China, said Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani, during an exclusive interview with Asianet News Resident Editor-Delhi Prasanth Reghuvamsom and Asianet News Business Editor Abhilash G Nair. 

    Bikhchandani's comments came during the Asianet News Samvad, a special series launched by Asianet News that would feature personalities who would provide insights on different aspects that impact the common man. 

    Talking about the job creation potential of India's IT Sector, he said: "We are seeing very rapid growth in the IT sector for professionals whether to be placed in India or overseas. Right now, the IT sector is hiring how much ever capable and qualified people can be provided. Right now, there is no letting up of demand."

    The re-emergence of the IT sector, according to Bikhchandani, was because the world went digital during the Covid pandemic. "The moment the world went digital, there was a massive demand for IT people. India thrived because we have so many engineers. We're the world's biggest supplier of engineers to the IT industry. Given the demand, the salaries have caught up (to international standards). Very often salaries in India are at global levels," he said.

    When asked about India's Startup potential, Bikhchandani, a Padma Shri awardee, said: "Startups have a huge potential in this country. We will see many of the startups in India becoming very big companies. Don't forget that Wipro, HCL and Infosys were startups just 40 years ago. The giants of tomorrow will be startups today. And that is why we invest in them."

    Bikhchandani also welcomed the Centre's new Agnipath recruitment policy for armed forces, saying that 75 per cent of the Agniveers who do not stay on in the armed forces after completion of their four-year tenure are likely to have good prospects for employment in the private sector.

    "These are young people. They have got the foundation of commitment, focus, discipline, a good work ethic and teamwork. On that foundation, they can get through jobs across a wide spectrum of areas and functions, and build specific skills. Now, naturally, a technical job like software programming may not be open to them, but other general jobs -- sales, customer service, operations, logistics -- they will all be open," the Naukri.com founder said.

