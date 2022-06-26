PM Modi's Mann ki Baat: Must not forget dark period of Emergency

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

     The country declared an emergency on June 25, 1975, when Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister, and it was lifted on March 21, 1977.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, said that attempts were made to "destroy democracy" in India during the Emergency that was imposed in 1975. He also claimed that it is difficult to locate any instance in which a "dictatorial mindset" was overcome by democratic methods.

    Modi mentioned in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast that the Emergency imposed by the then-Indira Gandhi-led government, saying that all rights were "snatched away" during that time.

    "All rights were taken away during the Emergency. Article 21 of the Constitution guarantees the right to life and personal liberty as one of these rights. Attempts were made at the time to crush democracy in India, and the country's courts, every constitutional institution, the press, and everything else was brought under control," Modi stated.

    He claimed that censorship was so strict that nothing could be published without permission.

    "I remember when famous singer Kishore Kumar Ji refused to praise the government, he was banned from radio," the Prime Minister said.

    Despite several attempts, thousands of arrests, and atrocities against millions, he maintained that Indians' faith in democracy could not be shaken.

    "The democratic values that have been instilled in us for centuries, the spirit of democracy that runs through our veins, ultimately triumphed," Modi said.

    He claimed that the people of India defeated the Emergency and restored democracy through democratic means.

    "In the world, it is difficult to find an example like this of defeating the dictatorial mindset through democratic means," Modi said.

    "During the Emergency, I was fortunate to be both a witness and a participant in our countrymen's struggle. Today, as the country celebrates 75 years of independence, we must not forget the country's dark period of Emergency. Future generations must not forget," he said.

