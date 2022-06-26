PHOTOS: Indian community celebrates PM Modi's visit to Munich

Hundreds of people from the Indian community had come outside the hotel where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is staying in Munich.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a warm welcome from the Indian community after he landed at Munich for a two-day visit to Germany. Hundreds of people from the Indian community had come outside the hotel to welcome the Prime Minister. The Indian Embassy in Berlin tweeted, 'Warm welcome to PM Shri @narendramodi in #Muenchen to attend the @G7 Summit #G7Germany #AmbHarishParvathaneni and Mrs. Nandita Parvathaneni received PM at @MUC_Airport'

'The Indian community gave PM @narendramodi a warm and special welcome to #Mnchen!,' the Indian mission said. Even small children were seen welcoming Narendra Modi with full enthusiasm. PM Modi gave autographs to some children. At the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, PM Narendra Modi is in Germany for the G7 Summit. Besides participating in G7 discussions on food security, health, climate, energy, gender equality and more, PM will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

The Prime Minister said he was looking forward to "fruitful discussions" with world leaders on topical issues like climate, energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment, gender equality and democracy as he arrived here to attend the G7 Summit.

The G7 leaders are expected to focus on the Ukraine crisis that has triggered geopolitical turmoil besides fuelling a global food and energy crisis. "During the sessions of the Summit, I will be exchanging views with the G7 counties, G7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy," PM Modi said in a statement ahead of his visit.

PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of the G7 and guest countries on the summit sidelines. Besides India, Germany has also invited Argentina, South Africa, Indonesia and Senegal as guests for the summit.

PM Modi said he also looks forward to meeting members of the Indian Diaspora from across Europe, who are contributing immensely to their local economies as well as enriching India's relations with European countries.