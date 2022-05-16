Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heatwave alert in Delhi: You must follow these do's and don'ts

    First Published May 16, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    Delhi reported a record-breaking temperature of 49 degrees at Mungeshpur near the Haryana border, while neighbouring Gurgaon reported 48 degrees, the highest since May 1966. The National Disaster Management Authority announced a list of Do's and Dont's for the affected cities.

    Delhi reported a record-breaking temperature of 49 degrees at Mungeshpur near the Haryana border, while neighbouring Gurgaon reported 48 degrees, the highest since May 1966. Rainfall shortage is said to be one of the causes of Delhi's extreme weather. However, several other parts of the nation, like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, continue to be scorched by the sun.

    The National Disaster Management Authority announced a list of Do's and Dont's for the affected cities.

    You can take the following precautions to reduce the impact of the heat wave and prevent serious illness or death from heat stroke:

    1. Avoid going out in the sun, particularly between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
    2. Even if you are not thirsty, drink plenty of water as often as possible.
    3. Wear lightweight, light-colored cotton clothing that is loose and permeable. When going out in the sun, wear protective eyewear, an umbrella/hat, and shoes or chappals.
    4. When the temperature outside is high, avoid vigorous activity. Avoid working outside between the hours of 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
    5. Carry water with you when travelling.
    6. Avoid dehydrating beverages such as alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks.
    7. Eat stale food and avoid high-protein foods.

    8. If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and wipe your head, neck, face, and limbs with a moist cloth.
    9. Never leave children or pets in parked cars.
    10. If you feel dizzy or unwell, visit a doctor right away.
    11. Use ORS and homemade liquids such as lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, and so on to help rehydrate the body.
    12. Keep animals in the shade and provide plenty of water.
    13. Keep your house cool by using curtains, shutters, or a parasol and leaving windows open at night.
    14. Use fans, moist clothes, and take cold water baths on a regular basis.

    Want to know the treatment of sunstroke?

    1. Place the person in a cool, shaded area. Wipe her/him down with a damp cloth and wash the body often. Spray the head with room temperature water. The basic goal is to lower the body temperature.
    2. Give the person ORS to drink, or lemon sarbat/torani, or whatever you think would help them rehydrate.
    3. Take the victim to the nearest health centre right away. Heat strokes can be lethal, thus the sufferer has to be hospitalised very away.

