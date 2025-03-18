Barcelona or Juventus: Szczesny says THIS club is more satisfying

Sports
Wojciech Szczesny, the renowned Polish goalkeeper, has shared his insights on the distinct experiences of playing for Juventus and Barcelona.
Szczesny spent seven seasons with Juventus from 2017 to 2024 before announcing his retirement. However, he came out of retirement to join Barcelona.
Szczesny has become an integral part of Barcelona's squad, playing in the last 13 matches. He has showcased his exceptional goalkeeping skills.
In a recent interview with Polish network Eleven Sports, Szczesny highlighted the main difference between his experiences at Juventus and Barcelona.
"At Juventus, the primary focus is on achieving results, whereas at Barcelona, there's a palpable joy for football that's contagious," he explained.
Szczesny expressed his delight at being part of this and said that the emotional connection to football at Barcelona is more satisfying than his time at Juventus.
