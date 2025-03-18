user
Apple Analyst Lifts Stock Price Target On Expectations Of Less Volatile, Consistent Growth: Retail Optimism Grows

Evercore ISI analysts think Apple is positioned to sustain mid-single-digit sales growth and low-to-mid teens free cash flow and earnings per share growth over the next several years.

Published: Mar 18, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Apple, Inc. (AAPL) shares received an upward price target adjustment on Tuesday but the stock hasn't reacted significantly to the positive catalyst.

Evercore ISI analysts increased their price target for Apple’s stock to $275 from $260 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating, TheFly reported. 

The firm’s updated price targets implies nearly 29% upside potential.

In the firm’s fifth annual primer, the analysts said Apple is positioned to sustain mid-single-digit sales growth and low-to-mid teens free cash flow and earnings per share growth over the next several years with less volatility and high consistency.

Evercore ISI thinks Apple can, at minimum, sustain its current valuation multiple due to its strong cash flow generation and its commitment to returning 100% to shareholders.

Morgan Stanley’s downward price target adjustment last week was premised on tempered iPhone upgrade rates compared to his previous expectations due to the postponement of an advanced Siri integration into Apple Intelligence.

A Bloomberg report over the weekend said Apple Senior Director Robby Walker, who oversees the Siri virtual assistant, shared in an all-hands meeting for the division that the delay in the upgraded version has been "ugly" and "embarrassing."

The features will reportedly be added as an update as early as the iOS 19 software cycle in 2026.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Apple’s stock turned to ‘bullish’ (58/100) from the ‘neutral’ mood that prevailed a day ago. Message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

aapl-sentiment.png AAPL sentiment and message volume March 18, as of 9:39 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher said if Apple’s stock retests its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), it will likely rise from its current levels.

Another user positioned for a $5 upward move in Tuesday’s sessions.

Apple shares traded nearly flat at $214 Tuesday morning. The stock has lost nearly 15% this year and is down about 18% from its Dec. 26 all-time intraday high.

The Koyfin-compiled analysts’ consensus price target for the Apple stock is $252.21, implying scope for an 18% upside. 

