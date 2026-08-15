Patriotic fervour and cultural enthusiasm marked the Beating Retreat at Attari-Wagah on India's 80th Independence Day. Thousands witnessed a vibrant programme featuring patriotic songs, traditional dances, gymnastics and spirited BSF drills.

Patriotic fervour and cultural enthusiasm marked the Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Saturday, with thousands of spectators witnessing a colourful programme featuring students, youth, BSF personnel and performers from different parts of the country on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day.

Vibrant Cultural Performances

The jam-packed venue reverberated with loud cheers and applause as students and young performers presented patriotic songs including "Jai Ho", "India Waale", "Vande Mataram", "Desh Mera Rangeela" and "Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon".

The celebrations also showcased India's cultural diversity, with performers presenting different traditional dance forms from various parts of the country. Women dressed in traditional Punjabi suits performed Gidda, while men in colourful turbans showcased Bhangra, drawing loud applause from the audience.

Several students and children dressed in Tricolour-themed outfits also took part in the performances, adding to the patriotic atmosphere at the venue decorated with Indian flags and Tricolour elements.

Displays of Skill and Discipline

The programme also featured gymnastics, synchronised physical drills and high-kick displays, with young participants demonstrating flexibility, coordination and discipline before the large gathering.

In another performance, participants dressed in white martial arts uniforms showcased Taekwondo and self-defence techniques, presenting coordinated combat movements and martial arts skills to the cheering crowd.

A group of performers in black-and-red traditional-style attire also presented a synchronised marching and physical drill on the ceremonial road, with the audience watching from both sides.

Spirited BSF Drills

Female BSF personnel also took part in the celebrations, adding to the patriotic display at the border.

The ceremony featured the trademark military display associated with the Attari-Wagah border, including synchronised and high-energy marching drills by BSF personnel.

The coordinated movements, high kicks and patriotic chants from thousands of spectators created a charged atmosphere.

BSF DIG SS Chandel attended the Independence Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. A digital video wall at the Joint Check Post (JCP), Attari, Sector Headquarters, BSF Amritsar, was also inaugurated during the programme.

The celebrations concluded with "Vande Mataram" being played at the venue, with the crowd joining in the patriotic spirit.

An Iconic Border Attraction

The Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah is one of India's most popular border attractions and showcases military discipline, ceremonial traditions and cultural pride.

The Attari-Wagah ceremony is particularly known for its energetic and synchronised parade movements, ceremonial high-kick drills and spirited patriotic chants from visitors.

The celebrations at Attari-Wagah reflected India's military tradition, cultural diversity and patriotic spirit, bringing together music, dance, gymnastics, martial arts and ceremonial drills on Independence Day. (ANI)