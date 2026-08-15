Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, on a 14-day hunger strike over JPSC/JSSC exam irregularities, alleged police stopped him from leaving a Ranchi hospital to join an Independence Day Tiranga Yatra, escalating the ongoing student protests.

Police Allegedly Bar Student Leader from I-Day Yatra

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto on Saturday alleged that police stopped him from leaving Ranchi's Sadar Hospital to join the Independence Day Tiranga Yatra carried out by student protestors.

Mahto has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 2 over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). He was admitted to Sadar Hospital after his health deteriorated during the Vidhan Sabha Gherao march on August 10, which turned chaotic after police lathicharged, used tear gas and water cannons against protesting students.

Mahto's Allegations from Hospital

Mahto, also a Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader, alleged that police repeatedly "jostled and stopped" him while he was trying to leave his hospital room. In a post on X, Mahto said, "The police repeatedly jostled and stopped me. Eventually, I sat down right outside the door of my room. I will remain seated here until I am allowed to leave. I will not undergo medical treatment either; I will stay right here and voice my position. My fight is for the rights of the people and for justice. My voice cannot be suppressed by stopping me."

Mahto, whose indefinite hunger strike enters its 14th day today, further added that the answer would be sought from the government in the Assembly. "The answer would be sought from the government through the House. On the 80th Independence Day in free India, why was a protester, who has been on a hunger strike for 14 days, prevented from hoisting the flag? Why was he stopped from joining the Tiranga Yatra? And why is he not being given the freedom to seek treatment as per his own wish? The answer to all these questions will be sought from the government through the House. Heartfelt thanks to the Jairam Kumar Mahato MLA," the post read.

In another post, Mahto alleged police "assaulted" him and his companions from participating in a Tiranga Yatra at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi earlier in the morning. "For 14 days, I have been on a hunger strike, and today the police tried to push and forcefully stop me along with my companions. The police also assaulted my companions who were with me. Despite being hungry for several days, I stand firm for my rights and the voice of the people. They cannot silence our voice by stopping us in this manner," Mahto alleged.

The JLKM leader's remarks came as India celebrated its 80th Independence Day on Saturday. He had sought to participate in a Tiranga Yatra at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, which is currently the main protest site for the students and aspirants. Despite his hospitalisation, Mahto has continued to raise his concerns over the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations and has maintained that his protest is aimed at securing the rights of students and seeking justice.

Supporters Decry Police Action

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Mahto's brother Dhaneshwar Mahto told ANI, "He has taken a pledge; he is fighting for the rights of the entire Jharkhand. I had met him at the hospital one day, and he had refused to have anything. But it seems that the officials here do not want him to have his wish."

"He wanted to join the Tiranga Yatra of students. But he wasn't allowed to leave here. I want to shift him to another hospital. I have not been able to speak with any doctor; the police have stopped me here," he added.

When asked about student leader Mahto stopped from leaving the hospital, a protesting student Manish Kumar Sahu told ANI, "We have been here since 8 am. Devendra Nath Mahto had expressed his wish that he wanted to hoist the flag at the stadium. Students too had demanded that he come to them for some time and return to the hospital after it. But as soon as we came here, the administration halted us and then told us that they did not have permission to allow anyone inside. We requested them to let us meet him...But Police misbehaved with us and pushed us around. An attendant was strangled and beaten up. We have the video footage. This is not acceptable..."

Government Assures Transparency

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured that the state government was working towards ensuring transparency in examinations, especially those conducted by bodies like the JPSC and JSSC. Addressing the gathering at a state-level Independence Day celebration. Soren said, "For me, the youth of the state are very important to me and so is their faith in us. We have decided to bring changes in the system. Transparent examination will be ensured."

He said that the state government has initiated "Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath" and sought their suggestions to improve the education system. He said that the contribution of students remains crucial to establish a "good education system". (ANI)