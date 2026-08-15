A row broke out after Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan missed an Independence Day event. While the BJP called it an insult to the national flag, Minister UT Khader defended him, saying the patriotism of Zameer and Congress cannot be questioned.

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader on Saturday asserted that "Patriotism of Zameer Ahmed and Congress cannot be questioned by anyone" after Minister Zameer could not attend the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony "for some reason" The incident has sparked a row with the BJP alleging that the minister had insulted the national flag.

"For some reason, Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has just said, I can't participate and take part in the programme. If he has some emergency issues there, how can he participate? So officially he has written," Khader clarified while speaking to reporters here.

"Why do these people have to do politics on that? Patriotism of Zameer Ahmed and Congress cannot be questioned by anyone," he asserted.

Khader urged people not to create controversy over the minister's absence. "Unnecessary; don't create an issue which is not supposed to be an issue at all. He has just said that he cannot attend due to some reason," Khader said.

BJP alleges insult to national flag

Meanwhile, expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Saturday called for action against Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, alleging that the Minister had insulted the national flag and the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony.

Speaking in Vijayapura city on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Yatnal said every citizen and public representative should respect the national anthem and the national flag.

"Everyone should respect the national anthem and the national flag. However, Minister Zameer Ahmed has insulted them," Yatnal alleged.

Yatnal claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had directed that the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony be held in Vijayanagara district and that Zameer Ahmed was expected to perform the ceremony. However, according to Yatnal, the Minister subsequently wrote a letter stating that he would not be able to attend the programme.

Yatnal described the development as an "insult to the nation" and the Independence Day ceremony and demanded that appropriate action be taken against anyone found disrespecting the national flag or the national anthem. "Everyone should respect the national anthem and the national flag," he reiterated, while demanding accountability over the alleged incident.

Zameer Ahmed Khan has been given the housing department in the latest Karnataka cabinet portfolio allocation. (ANI)