HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced 'Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar' and 'Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojana'. Other key announcements include pension arrears, 100 new CBSE schools, and increased incentives for ASHA workers.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced a series of welfare and development measures, including the launch of the 'Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar' and 'Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojana' schemes from October 2, while addressing the state-level Independence Day celebrations in Barsar, Hamirpur. Sukhu hoisted the National Flag at Barsar and took the salute from the parade presented by contingents of the state police, India Reserve Battalions, district police, women police, Home Guards and Traffic Police, among others.

New Welfare Schemes Announced

Under the 'Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar' scheme, the state government will focus on improving the economic condition of 1.80 lakh identified families over the next two years, according to the release. CM Sukhu said the families had been identified through an eight-phase survey and directed Deputy Commissioners to assess the needs of each family so that government welfare schemes could be targeted towards them.

The Chief Minister also announced that the 'Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojana' would be launched on a pilot basis from October 2 in 21 ICDS blocks across the state. The scheme aims to strengthen nutritional support for mothers, women and children. "Under the scheme, the existing nutritional support will be improved through more nutritious and hygienically packaged premix food. Milk or eggs will also be provided three times a week according to the preference of beneficiaries, while hot-cooked meals for children aged three to six years will be further improved," the release added.

Benefits for Employees and Pensioners

CM Sukhu announced an additional payment of Rs 20,000 towards salary arrears for Class-IV employees, to be made within this month. He also announced that Class-III pensioners and family pensioners who retired between 2016 and 2021 would receive 35 per cent of their pension and family pension arrears, while Class-I and Class-II pensioners and family pensioners would receive 15 per cent of their arrears. The Chief Minister said the government would spend Rs 281 crore on these payments.

Education and Healthcare Initiatives

He also announced the opening of 100 new CBSE schools across the state from the next academic session and said doctors due to retire from August 2026 until March 31, 2027, would continue in service and retire on March 31, 2027.

Sukhu announced an increase in the monthly incentive for around 9,000 ASHA workers under NHM Himachal Pradesh from Rs 5,800 to Rs 6,800. He also announced revised pay for NHM employees who have completed seven years of service after pay rationalisation, effective from April 1, 2026.

The Chief Minister further announced revised monthly remuneration of Rs 25,000 for outsourced Staff Nurses, Pharmacists, Operation Theatre Assistants and Laboratory Technicians under NHM Himachal Pradesh and Rs 18,000 for Data Entry Operators, effective from September 1, 2026.

Boosting Employment and Rural Economy

He also announced that 4,000 posts of various categories would be filled in the Jal Shakti Vibhag.

On the rural economy, Sukhu said the state government would spend Rs 150 crore over the next two years on milk processing infrastructure in Solan, Una, Sirmaur, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Hamirpur districts. He said a state-of-the-art milk processing plant with a capacity of 1.5 lakh litres per day was being established at Daghwar in Kangra district at a cost of around Rs 250 crore and would be completed this year.

The Chief Minister also said Himachal Pradesh was set to become the first state in the country to introduce a dedicated Horticulture Policy, which he said was expected to generate employment opportunities for around 82,200 people.

Social and Governance Reforms

On employment, Sukhu said providing transparent and merit-based opportunities to the youth remained a top priority of his government. He alleged that the previous BJP government had witnessed a police recruitment paper leak and irregularities in Staff Selection Commission recruitments.

Sukhu also said the second phase of the 'Chitta-Mukt Himachal Abhiyan' would be launched from Una on September 7. He announced that the government would soon launch the 'Khelo Himachal, Chitta-Mukt Abhiyan' to encourage young people to take up sports and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Infrastructure and Healthcare Development

On healthcare, the Chief Minister said robotic surgery facilities had been introduced at all medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh as well as AIMSS Chamiyana Hospital. He said the facility would be available at government institutions at a cost ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 80,000, compared with more than Rs 5 lakh in private hospitals.

Sukhu said the state government was also implementing a Rs 2,000-crore comprehensive scheme to ensure clean drinking water across all Assembly constituencies and was taking steps to strengthen existing water infrastructure and promote groundwater recharge. He also highlighted initiatives to promote religious tourism, including the dedication of the Mata Baglamukhi Ropeway in Mandi district and proposed ropeway projects at Chintpurni Temple and Baba Balak Nath Temple.

Commitment to Education and Employee Welfare

On education, the Chief Minister said students from government schools had been sent abroad for educational exposure visits for the first time in the state. He added that 200 teachers had also been sent abroad to study global best practices.

Sukhu said the state government was committed to protecting the interests of employees and pensioners and reiterated that the Old Pension Scheme had been restored for NPS employees. He also said the government was examining the concerns of Multi-Task Workers and outsourced employees and considering a policy to provide them appropriate benefits.

State's Financial Position and Rights

On the state's financial position, Sukhu said his government had taken steps towards making Himachal Pradesh financially self-reliant. He also highlighted the state's claims relating to the Bhakra project, Shanan, Bairasul, water cess and Chandigarh, saying the government was pursuing these matters before the Centre and courts.

The Chief Minister asserted that his government would continue to safeguard the interests and legitimate rights of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)