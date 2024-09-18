Government schemes for women in India: A comprehensive guide

In India, the central and state governments implement various schemes to support citizens, particularly those in the unorganized sector. This article examines the Social Security Scheme in West Bengal, which aims to assist unorganized workers by providing health benefits, pension schemes, and financial assistance.

The Indian government proposes new schemes every year. Keeping this in mind, the state governments of various states in India have brought various schemes to help their people. Not only the central government but also many state governments have brought many schemes to promote women or empower women. The unorganized sector constitutes a significant portion of India's workforce. It contributes significantly to the country's economy. However, due to the lack of formal employment benefits, these workers often face challenges related to health, income security, and retirement savings. Recognizing these issues, the government introduced a scheme called Social Security Scheme (SSY).



It aims to provide social security to the workers in the unorganized sector. Launched in 2017, the Social Security Scheme is designed to consolidate and enhance welfare schemes for unorganized workers. The primary objective is to provide financial assistance and protection to workers who are not covered under traditional employment benefits such as provident funds, pension schemes, or insurance coverage. This scheme primarily targets workers in agriculture, construction, small-scale industries, and other informal sectors. A key feature of the Social Security Scheme is the provision of health benefits to workers and their families. This scheme provides financial assistance for medical treatments, surgeries, and hospitalization.



It ensures that unorganized workers can access quality healthcare without financial constraints. The Social Security Scheme provides a provident fund and pension scheme to ensure income security in old age. Workers who enroll under the scheme contribute a nominal amount, and the government makes additional contributions. Upon reaching retirement age, the accumulated funds provide a steady source of income. This scheme provides financial assistance for the education of the children of the workers. It aims to empower the families of unorganized workers. Ensuring access to quality education for their children, ultimately breaking the cycle of poverty. Workers registered under the Social Security Scheme are eligible for accident and death insurance benefits.

West Bengal's Social Security Scheme: In the event of an accident or death of the employee, the family is eligible for financial compensation, providing them with security during difficult times. To avail the benefits under the Social Security Scheme, workers must be residents of West Bengal and employed in the unorganized sector. Applicants are registered through authorized centers providing necessary documents, including proof of employment and identity. The Social Security Scheme is a commendable initiative aimed at providing social security to the vulnerable sections of society. By providing health, pension, and financial assistance, it ensures that unorganized workers are not left behind in the country's march towards economic growth. It is noteworthy that the above Social Security Scheme is in West Bengal.



Last year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the Ladli Bahna Yojana for women. Due to this, the women of Madhya Pradesh got support from their state government. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched the Mazi Ladli Bahna Yojana for women. Women of Maharashtra benefited greatly from this. Similarly, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched the Bihar State Social Security Scheme for women. Under this scheme, these women of Bihar get financial assistance of Rs 4000 every month.



Karnataka Government's Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: This is the objective of Gruha Lakshmi, which the state government has brought in its guarantee schemes. With the aim of uplifting women and providing them with social security, Rs 2,000 is being deposited into their accounts every month. While some are using this to run their homes, others are taking care of their health expenses with this money.

