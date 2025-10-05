Image Credit : Getty

Football legend Lionel Messi has officially announced his participation in the "GOAT Tour of India 2025," marking his first visit to the country in 14 years. The tour is scheduled from December 12 to 15, with events planned across Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Expressing his excitement, Messi said, “It is such an honour for me to make this trip. India is a very special country, and I have fond memories from my time there 14 years ago.” During his visit, he will take part in youth football clinics, concerts, and a paddle cup. He is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Before the tour events begin, Messi is scheduled to play in Kerala with the Argentina Football Team against Australia in an exhibition match, giving fans in the state an exclusive opportunity to see him in action on the field.