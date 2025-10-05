- Home
From the Coldrif cough syrup controversy to the announcement of John Mayer’s debut concert in India, this week saw a mix of tragedies, mystery and sports developments. Take a look at the top developments that made headlines.
Coldrif Cough Syrup Row
The Coldrif cough syrup issue has emerged as a serious public health concern in India after reports linked it to the deaths of at least 14 children in Madhya Pradesh. Authorities seized 433 bottles, of which 222 had already been sold. A doctor who prescribed the syrup to children has been arrested. Manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, certain batches of the syrup were found to contain diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial chemical not meant for human consumption. The contamination appears to have resulted from poor manufacturing practices or substandard raw materials. Several states have also banned the syrup.
Darjeeling Landslide Kills 21
Darjeeling in West Bengal was hit by severe landslides on October 4, caused by continuous heavy rainfall, resulting in the deaths of at least 21 people, including children. The torrential rains caused the collapse of roads, bridges, and homes, particularly affecting areas such as Mirik and Sukhia Pokhri, leaving communities isolated and rescue operations ongoing. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the region, warning of further heavy rainfall and landslide risks. Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are actively engaged in clearing debris, providing relief, and assisting residents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. The state government has also set up helpline numbers to assist residents and tourists.
Supreme Court to Decide Sonam Wangchuk's Jail Term
The Supreme Court on October 6, Monday will hear a habeas corpus petition filed by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Geetanjali Angmo, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and seeking his release. Sonam Wangchuk was detained and shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail following violent protests in Leh on September 24, which resulted in four deaths and around 80 injuries. The demonstrations were sparked by demands for statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, but escalated into clashes with police, including the torching BJP office. In her petition and social media posts, Angmo expressed concern over Wangchuk’s health and the grounds for his detention. She also criticized the Union Home Ministry and Ladakh police for allegedly misusing authority during the unrest and denied claims linking Wangchuk to foreign intelligence operatives.
Actor Vijay Blames Tamil Nadu Govt for Karur Tragedy
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay broke his silence days after the deadly Karur rally stampede on September 27 that claimed 41 lives. In a video statement, Vijay explained that he had not immediately met the victims’ families to avoid creating an “unusual situation.” He expressed grief over the tragedy, calling it “the most painful moment” of his life, and assured he would visit the affected families soon. The actor hinted at possible sabotage and emphasized that “the whole truth will come out soon.” He defended TVK members, stating they had only occupied designated spaces and “did nothing beyond that.” Vijay directly addressed Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying, “If you want vengeance, do anything to me. Do not touch my party workers.” The Madras HC recently rejected bail applications of TVK General Secretary Bussy Anand and joint secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar in connection with the incident.
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan Over Sir Creek
India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a stern warning to Pakistan regarding its reported military build-up near the Sir Creek region in Gujarat. Speaking at a Shashtra Pujan event in Bhuj, Singh stated that any hostile action from Pakistan would be met with a response so strong that it could “change both history and geography.” He accused Islamabad of deliberately escalating the long-standing Sir Creek dispute and affirmed that Indian security forces are fully prepared to respond. The Defence Minister also cited Operation Sindoor, noting that India had successfully thwarted attempts by Pakistan to breach its defence system from Leh to Sir Creek, inflicting significant setbacks on Pakistan’s air defence. He said this demonstrated India’s ability to respond decisively whenever necessary.
Sabarimala Gold Plate Row
The Sabarimala temple in Kerala is at the center of a heated controversy involving the alleged mismanagement of gold-plated panels. These panels, adorning the Dwarapalaka (guardian) idols, were originally coated with 31.25 kg of 24-carat gold in 1998, funded by industrialist Vijay Mallya. In 2019, they were removed for restoration and sent to Smart Creations in Chennai, raising questions about their authenticity and current status. Unnikrishnan Potty, a former priest who oversaw the original gold-plating, has been questioned by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Vigilance team. Potty claimed that the panels were copper, not gold-plated, and that the restoration work was carried out at his personal expense. The Kerala High Court has intervened, questioning why the valuables were sent to Chennai without its permission and ordering their immediate return to the temple. The TDB has denied any wrongdoing and requested a thorough investigation to clarify the matter.
Mystery Shrouds Singer Zubeen Garg's Death
In a shocking claim, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, a bandmate of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has alleged that the singer was poisoned to death during a yacht outing in Singapore. She said that manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta were allegedly involved, choosing an overseas location to cover up the incident. He also stated that Sharma dismissed Garg’s symptoms as acid reflux and instructed him not to share any videos from the yacht. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to look into the matter, with Goswami’s statements serving as crucial evidence. Sharma and Mahanta have been arrested, though both deny the allegations. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for a thorough investigation and urged witnesses in Singapore to cooperate.
Lionel Messi Confirms India Vist After 14 Years
Football legend Lionel Messi has officially announced his participation in the "GOAT Tour of India 2025," marking his first visit to the country in 14 years. The tour is scheduled from December 12 to 15, with events planned across Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Expressing his excitement, Messi said, “It is such an honour for me to make this trip. India is a very special country, and I have fond memories from my time there 14 years ago.” During his visit, he will take part in youth football clinics, concerts, and a paddle cup. He is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Before the tour events begin, Messi is scheduled to play in Kerala with the Argentina Football Team against Australia in an exhibition match, giving fans in the state an exclusive opportunity to see him in action on the field.
India-China Direct Flights to Resume After Covid-19
India and China are set to resume direct flights by late October 2025, ending a five-year suspension that began in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising border tensions. The decision follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China in September 2025, where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to enhance bilateral ties and address issues including India’s trade deficit with China. IndiGo will operate daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou starting October 26, 2025, marking the first direct air connection between the two countries since the suspension. Air India is also expected to restart flights from Delhi to Shanghai by year-end. Chinese carriers are likely to resume services as well.
John Mayer Debuts in India
Seven-time Grammy Award-winning musician John Mayer is scheduled to perform in India for the first time on January 22, 2026. The one-night-only concert will be held at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking a major milestone in Mayer’s international tour. Organized by BookMyShow Live, the event will feature an intimate solo performance of Mayer’s most popular tracks, including “Gravity,” “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” and “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.” Expressing his excitement, Mayer said, “India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for its vibrant culture but for the way music is embraced here every day.” Tickets will be available from October 14, 2025, with an exclusive pre-sale for RuPay cardholders starting at 12 PM IST on October 12. Fans can book through the official BookMyShow website.