Assam Police have charged singer Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta with murder in connection with the singer’s death in Singapore. Both were arrested in Delhi and remanded to 14 days’ custody in Guwahati.

Assam Police has pressed murder charges against late singer Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with the artist’s death in Singapore last month. Both were arrested from Delhi late Tuesday night and flown to Guwahati under police escort.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Arrest and custody

The two were produced before a magistrate’s residence in the early hours of Wednesday and remanded to 14 days’ police custody for interrogation. They are being questioned by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) at its office in Guwahati under heavy security.

Police confirmed that a case (no. 18/2025) has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder) and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the accused to surrender before October 6, warning of strict legal action.

Zubeen Garg's death and last rites

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated singers, died on September 19 in Singapore following a reported scuba diving accident. His mortal remains were brought to Guwahati on September 21 and cremated with full state honours on September 23 at Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur.

Hundreds of fans, political leaders, and members of the Assamese music fraternity bid farewell to the singer, popularly known as 'Goldie'. A gun salute was accorded at the cremation, and his sister, Palme Borthakur, performed the final rites.

Family reaction

Speaking to reporters, Garg’s sister Palme Borthakur welcomed the arrests, saying, “After the arrest of these two, I am feeling somewhat relieved as the police and the government are doing it in the right way. We are cooperating fully, and justice will be served. I appeal to the people to trust the system and not lose hope.”

Wider investigation

Assamese actress Nishita Goswami and co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami appeared before the CID last week in connection with the probe. Multiple FIRs had earlier been filed naming Sharma, Mahanta, and others as allegedly responsible for the circumstances that led to Garg’s untimely death.

The CID is continuing its investigation to establish the exact sequence of events in Singapore and whether negligence or foul play contributed to the death of the 52-year-old icon.

(With ANI inputs)