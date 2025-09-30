The Kerala High Court ordered a comprehensive inventory, valuation, and digitization of all temple assets under judicial oversight to prevent misuse. It also appointed an observer to ensure a fair, transparent process for selecting head priests.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Sabarimala Temple, one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites, is at the center of a major controversy involving alleged mismanagement of temple valuables and procedural irregularities in the selection of head priests. The Kerala High Court has now stepped in with strong directives to address these issues. The HC has mandated systematic documentation and investigation of temple valuables and strict oversight of priestly appointments to prevent mismanagement, safeguard temple property, and ensure a fair and transparent process.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

How Did The Controversy Begin?

The controversy erupted following reports of "serious discrepancies" in the handling of gold-plated copper coverings on the Dwarapalaka idols at Sabarimala. A suo motu case was initiated by the Kerala High Court after the Special Commissioner of Sabarimala reported that the gold-plated plates were removed without proper notification and transported to a Chennai-based company, Smart Creations, for repairs. An inquiry had earlier revealed a loss of 4 kg of gold from the idols. The court observed that the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) had failed to maintain proper registers for temple valuables like Dwarapalaka idols, Peedams (platforms on which idols are fixed), and the Kodimaram (flagstaff). While valuables such as gold ornaments, silver, and coins donated by devotees are carefully logged in the Thiruvabharanam Register, no such records exist for these temple fixtures.

Further, the gold-plated plates were reportedly entrusted to a devotee, Unnikrishnan Potty, acting as a sponsor for repairs. However, the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer later recovered some of the items from his sister’s residence. The court highlighted that there were no official records or mahazar reports confirming whether these items were returned to the temple, and even the weight of the idols at the time of reinstallation was not documented—raising suspicions of intentional concealment.

What Did The Court Order?

In seperate orders, the Kerala High Court directed a comprehensive inventory and valuation of all temple valuables, including gold, silver, precious stones, and antiques. The court also mandated the appointment of Justice KT Sankaran (former High Court judge) to oversee appraisal, assisted by a reputed jewel appraiser. There should also be digitized records of all valuables to prevent misuse or pilferage. The vigilance officer should continue investigating lapses by the TDB officials and the casual handling of temple valuables. The appraisal report is expected to be submitted confidentially, and the next hearing is scheduled for October 27, 2025.

Separately, the court has also addressed procedural concerns regarding the selection of head priests (Melsanthies) for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples. In response to a report from the Special Commissioner, the court has appointed Justice T.R. Ramachandran Nair, a former High Court judge, as an Observer to oversee the selection process for the 2025–26 term.

The court has directed strict adherence to procedures to ensure fairness and transparency, including:

Videography of the entire interview proceedings.

Safe storage of mark sheets and countersigning by the Observer.

Use of ballpoint pens to record marks.

Compliance with existing court orders regarding access to the Sopanam enclosure.

Following the interviews scheduled for October 3 and 4, 2025, the Special Commissioner must submit a report along with the CD of proceedings, mark lists, and shortlist to the court by October 13, 2025. The draw of lots for final selection can proceed only after court approval. The High Court has made it clear that these measures are not for public dissemination, but rather to maintain internal accountability and integrity within the temple administration.