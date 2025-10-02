India and China will resume direct flights by late October 2025 under a revised Air Services Agreement. The decision, reached after technical discussions, will allow designated airlines to restart services as part of the winter schedule.

India and China have agreed to resume direct air services between the two countries by late October 2025, marking an important step towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral relations. The decision was announced by the Ministry of External Affairs after discussions between the civil aviation authorities of both nations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Technical talks and revised agreement

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), technical-level discussions had been underway earlier this year to restore direct connectivity. The talks also focused on revising the existing Air Services Agreement to ensure smooth operations and compliance with international aviation standards.

Flights to begin in winter schedule

Officials confirmed that direct flights connecting designated points in India and China will resume as part of the winter season schedule. However, the actual start of services will depend on the commercial decisions of airlines from both countries and their ability to meet operational requirements.

Boost to people-to-people contact

The resumption of flights is expected to significantly improve people-to-people contact and trade exchanges. It will also benefit students, business travelers and families who depend on cross-border connectivity. The move is being seen as part of a broader effort by both governments to gradually rebuild ties.

India-China flights suspended since 2020

Direct flights between India and China were suspended in early 2020 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from limited repatriation flights during the crisis, commercial services never resumed, even after travel restrictions were eased. Tensions escalated further after the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, which drove bilateral ties to their lowest point in decades.

In recent months, both sides have taken small steps toward normalisation. India has resumed issuing visas to Chinese citizens, while China has allowed Indian pilgrims to travel for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The restoration of direct flights is expected to ease long-standing difficulties faced by students, business travelers, and families, who have been forced to rely on lengthy and costly connecting routes for almost five years.