In his speech, Mohanlal expressed gratitude and reflected on his career journey, crediting filmmakers, colleagues, and the audience for his success. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also lauded his nearly fifty-year contribution.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Veteran actor Mohanlal was felicitated by the Kerala government for his Dadasaheb Phalke Award achievement on Saturday, October 4 at an event titled ‘Malayalam Vaanolam, Lal Salam’ in Thiruvananthapuram. The ceremony was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who lauded the actor’s contribution to Malayalam cinema, calling it a moment of pride for every Malayali and a landmark in the industry’s history. He praised Mohanlal’s enduring presence in Malayalam cinema, noting that he has been a defining figure for nearly fifty years as the industry approaches its centenary. “For generations of Malayalis, Mohanlal reflects their daily lives. While today’s actors may appear in only a few films each year, Mohanlal has performed in up to 34 films in a single year,” he remarked.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Mohanlal Recounts Early Days

During his speech, Mohanlal reflected on the legacy of the Dadasaheb Phalke award and his personal journey. “Receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award made me think of all those who were honoured before me and of Dadasaheb Phalke’s immense contributions to Indian cinema. Being here in Thiruvananthapuram, the city of my upbringing, makes this moment all the more special. This recognition is deeply meaningful because it comes from the people of Kerala, Malayalis, and the government they elected, who have supported me throughout my career,” he stated.

Mohanlal also recounted the early days of his career. “Nearly five decades ago, with little understanding of cinema, some friends and I took a bold step to make a small film and then went to Madras. Without my knowledge, they sent my photograph to Malayalam director Fazil, which led to my debut in Manjil Virinja Poovu. Just before arriving here, I was on set for Drishyam 3. Looking back, I feel like a small leaf carried by invisible hands—the guidance of skilled filmmakers, writers, cinematographers, makeup artists, and the Malayali audience. Whenever I doubt my path, hearing the call of ‘Laletta’ reminds me to pause and reflect on whether I am staying true to cinema,” he added.

Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriyan praised Mohanlal for elevating Malayalam cinema globally, stating that the entire state unites in celebrating him. CPIM State Secretary MV Govindan pointed to his performance in Iruvar as one of the finest ever, noting that Mohanlal balances both critical acclaim and popular appeal. Renowned filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award two decades ago, said that such a celebration was unprecedented in his time. He expressed pride in today’s event and remarked that every Malayali can see themselves reflected in Mohanlal’s work.