Shortly after, the Lollapalooza music festival will commence on January 24. The two-day event features a lineup including international acts like Linkin Park, Yungblud, and Playboi Carti, as well as indie artists, offering a major musical week.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Grammy-winning artist John Mayer is scheduled to make his debut performance in India, bringing his distinctive blend of blues-influenced rock to Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 22, 2026. The show, organized by BookMyShow Live, marks a significant milestone for the guitarist known for hits such as Gravity, Slow Dancing in a Burning Room, and Daughters. The 47-year-old musician expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming performance, noting that India has been a long-awaited destination. He highlighted his appreciation for the country's rich cultural landscape and the integral role music plays in Indian society, describing the opportunity to perform in Mumbai as both an honor and a thrilling prospect.

Who is John Mayer?

Mayer's musical journey began with his 2001 debut Room for Squares, which achieved triple-platinum status and established him as a prominent voice in contemporary music. Though initially recognized for emotionally resonant acoustic songs, his artistic evolution was shaped by his teenage discovery of blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan. This influence led him to develop a unique sound that merges mainstream appeal with sophisticated guitar techniques. His 2006 album Continuum is particularly celebrated for exemplifying this musical synthesis, highlighting both his compositional abilities and instrumental prowess. Throughout his career, Mayer has worked alongside renowned musicians across multiple genres, including blues icons B.B. King and Buddy Guy, as well as contemporary artists like Ed Sheeran. He has also performed as the primary guitarist and vocalist for Dead & Company, helping to bring The Grateful Dead's legacy to younger audiences. Ticket sales will begin with an early access period for RuPay credit card users on October 12 at noon IST, followed by public sales starting October 14 at 1 pm IST.

Lollapalooza to Begin from January 24

Soon after John Mayer's concert, music lovers in India can experience another massive musical extravaganza, Lollapalooza, from January 24. The two-day festival will feature Linkin Park, Yungblud, Playboi Carti, Knock2, Fujii Kaze, Kehlani, Mother Mother, Hot Milk and Lany alongside indie artists such as Bloodywood, Ankur Tewari, Gauley bhai among others. Tickets are available online, with early-bird packages offering perks like backstage access and meet-and-greet opportunities with select artists. Strict safety and crowd management protocols will be in place to ensure a smooth experience for all attendees. Organizers have also confirmed special collaborations and surprise guest performances, keeping the energy high throughout the festival.