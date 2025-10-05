Heavy rainfall triggered landslides in Darjeeling, killing 21 people, leaving several missing and cutting off several villages. A bridge collapsed and key roads were blocked. NDRF deployed multiple teams for rescue ops, while PM assured full support.

Darjeeling, one of West Bengal's most popular hill districts, has been badly hit by heavy overnight rainfall that triggered massive landslides and caused large-scale destruction. The continuous downpour led to the collapse of a bridge, severe road blockages, and waterlogging, leaving several areas cut off and hundreds of residents and tourists stranded. According to officials, at least 21 people have died so far, and two others remain missing in the disaster. The worst-hit regions include Mirik and Sukhia Pokhari, where landslides washed away houses, damaged roads, and disrupted power and communication networks.

West Bengal Police confirmed that landslides had occurred on several routes, affecting vehicular movement in and out of Darjeeling. Roads such as the Kurseong Road at Dilaram and Rohini Road at Gourishankar have been blocked. The condition of Pankhabari Road has been described as extremely poor, while only the Tindharia Road remains functional at present. Authorities are working urgently to evacuate stranded tourists from Mirik through this route.

BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari wrote on X that at least 21 people had died as he paid condolences to the victims and the bereaved family members.

NDRF deployment and rescue efforts

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed multiple teams to assist in ongoing rescue and relief operations. Three teams have been mobilised from Darjeeling, Siliguri, and Alipurduar, with two more teams en route from Malda and Kolkata.

NDRF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mohsen Shahedi told ANI that personnel are engaged in intensive operations to locate missing persons and help villagers stranded in remote areas. Local administration officials, along with state disaster response units, have set up temporary shelters for families evacuated from high-risk zones.

The collapse of the Dudhia iron bridge on the Siliguri-Darjeeling SH-12 road has made connectivity even worse, hampering relief movement. Authorities have also advised tourists to avoid travel to the hills until the situation improves.

What Prime Minister PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern over the tragedy and assured full support from the Centre. In a message on X, he wrote:

"Authorities are closely monitoring the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas affected by heavy rainfall and landslides. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing the injured a quick recovery."

He also conveyed that the Central Government is committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected and directed officials to remain in close touch with state authorities to ensure swift relief.

In another post, PM Modi said: "Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected."

President Murmu's condolence message

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the tragedy, particularly the loss of lives in the bridge mishap caused by the landslides. In her message, she said:

"The tragic loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is distressing. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

Her statement underlined the seriousness of the crisis and extended moral support to the people of West Bengal.

Condition of roads and stranded tourists

Local police confirmed that the landslides at Dilaram and Gourishankar have completely blocked access roads. Tourists stuck in Mirik are being evacuated using Tindharia Road, the only route currently functioning. Authorities have assured that the evacuation of stranded visitors should be completed within the next three to four hours.

Additional SP Abhishek Roy of Kurseong said that seven bodies have already been recovered from debris, while operations continue to trace two missing individuals. He added that Pankhabari Road is in a critical condition, and rescue vehicles are facing difficulties reaching several villages.

IMD forecast and high alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued heavy rainfall in North Bengal for the next 24 hours, warning of more landslides and flash floods in fragile hilly terrains.

The West Bengal government has placed the district administration on high alert and directed all agencies to maintain close coordination with central forces like the NDRF. Officials have been instructed to focus on both rescue operations and relief distribution in cut-off areas.

Darjeeling's vulnerability to landslides

Darjeeling and its adjoining hills are prone to landslides during the monsoon season due to fragile terrain, deforestation, and unplanned urbanisation. The steep slopes of the region make it highly susceptible to heavy rain-related disasters, which often lead to loss of lives, damage to infrastructure, and severe challenges for relief operations.

Sunday’s tragedy once again highlighted the urgent need for better disaster preparedness, road safety measures, and infrastructure planning in North Bengal’s hilly districts.

The situation in Darjeeling remains tense as rescue teams race against time to save stranded villagers and tourists. With at least seven confirmed dead, two missing, and several families displaced, the tragedy has shaken the region.



The combined efforts of state agencies, NDRF teams, and local administration continue, while leaders including PM Modi and President Murmu have assured support and expressed condolences. The coming hours will be crucial as rainfall continues, and rescue teams push forward to bring relief to the devastated region.



(With ANI inputs)