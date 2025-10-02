Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan against military expansion near Sir Creek, saying any misadventure would face a decisive Indian response that could change history and geography. He reminded Islamabad that one route to Karachi passes through the Creek.

Refence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a sharp warning to Pakistan over its reported military build-up near the Sir Creek region in Gujarat. Addressing a public event on the occasion of Shashtra Pujan in Bhuj, Singh said that any misadventure from Pakistan’s side would invite a response so strong that it could 'change both history and geography'. Singh accused Pakistan of intentionally escalating the long-standing border dispute in Sir Creek and said India’s security forces are fully prepared to respond.

Pakistan's military expansion in Sir Creek

The minister drew attention to recent reports of Pakistan's military expanding infrastructure in areas adjoining Sir Creek. The 96-kilometre-long marshy strip, located in the Rann of Kutch, has remained a sensitive and disputed zone between India and Pakistan since independence.

Singh said that despite several attempts by India to resolve the issue through dialogue, Pakistan has shown unclear and flawed intentions. He stressed that the way Pakistan has increased its military activities in the Sir Creek region is proof of its designs.

'One route to Karachi passes through Sir Creek'

Issuing a pointed reminder of India’s past military achievements, Rajnath Singh invoked the 1965 war between India and Pakistan. He recalled that the Indian Army had reached the outskirts of Lahore during the conflict.

In a dramatic message aimed at Islamabad, Singh declared: “Today in 2025, Pakistan should remember that one route to Karachi passes through the creek.”

He further underlined that the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) are jointly and vigilantly protecting the nation’s borders, ensuring that no threat goes unanswered.

Warning of decisive response

Singh assured the nation that any hostile move from across the border would not only be repelled but also met with an action so decisive that it would alter the course of history. “If any misadventure is attempted from the Pakistani side in the Sir Creek area, it will receive a decisive response that will alter both history and geography,” Singh said.

Reference to Operation Sindoor

The Defence Minister also referred to Operation Sindoor, highlighting India’s recent military readiness against cross-border aggression. According to Singh, Pakistan had made an unsuccessful attempt to breach India’s defence system from Leh to Sir Creek.

He said Indian forces retaliated strongly, exposing Pakistan’s air defence systems. “This sent a clear message to the world that Indian forces can inflict heavy losses on Pakistan whenever and wherever they wish,” Singh added.

India's firm stand on border security

Rajnath Singh reiterated that India’s fight against cross-border terrorism and external threats will continue without compromise. He said that the government and the armed forces are committed to ensuring that the security of India is never undermined. Singh also emphasised the importance of vigilance and preparedness, saying that India has the capability and will to respond with strength against any provocation.

Sir Creek has long been a contentious issue between India and Pakistan, involving disputes over maritime boundaries and territorial claims. Its location along the Gujarat coastline makes it strategically important, and any military build-up in the region raises concerns for national security.

Singh’s remarks come amid rising concerns in Indian security circles about Pakistan’s renewed military posturing in the region. The Defence Minister’s strong words underline India’s message that it will not tolerate provocations or threats along its borders.