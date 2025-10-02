The GOAT Tour 2025 will feature concerts, masterclasses, and celebrity events. Messi described India as a "passionate football nation" and expressed excitement to connect with a new generation of fans.

Kochi (Kerala): Global football icon Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will visit India, describing it as an “honour” to return to the country 14 years after his last appearance. Messi said he cherishes his memories from India, calling it a “passionate football nation” and expressing excitement to meet a new generation of fans. He is expected to visit Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, concluding with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15 as part of the GOAT Tour 2025. Prior to this visit, the Argentina national team is scheduled to play a friendly in Kerala during November’s FIFA international window against Australia. The Kerala government has planned a roadshow featuring Messi and the Argentina team to give fans without match tickets. Discussions with organizers are underway, and a final decision will be announced soon

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

GOAT Tour 2025

In Kolkata, Messi will headline events at Salt Lake Stadium, including the “GOAT Concert” and “GOAT Cup,” sharing the stage with Indian icons like Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Leander Paes. A 25-foot mural and his largest-ever statue will also be unveiled during Durga Puja festivities. Tickets start at Rs 3,500. The tour will feature football masterclasses, meet-and-greet sessions, cultural performances, food festivals, and a padel exhibition at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Promoter Satadru Dutta has promised a celebration blending Indian and Argentine culture, including a special Kolkata tea festival highlighting Messi’s fondness for Argentine tea.

Mumbai will host the “Padel GOAT Cup” with a celebrity lineup including Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni. Security measures are expected to be unprecedented, with coordination between Messi’s team and local authorities.