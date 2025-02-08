Delhi Election 2025 Results: BJP ends 27-year drought - 5 reasons behind party's historic comeback in capital

The BJP's victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections represents more than just a political shift; it marks the end of AAP’s dominance in the national capital after almost a decade of control.

After three consecutive terms of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rule, Delhi witnessed a seismic shift in the political landscape as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. With the Election Commission’s latest update showing the BJP leading in 47 out of 70 seats, well beyond the halfway mark of 35, the saffron party is on track to reclaim the national capital after a 27-year hiatus. This victory marks a significant turning point for the BJP, which had been out of power in Delhi since 1998, and comes despite AAP’s intense efforts to hold on to power. While the AAP managed to secure 23 seats, its performance fell short amid growing discontent among voters and internal challenges. With no substantial gains from Congress, the BJP's comprehensive campaign strategy, driven largely by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appears to have paid off in what many political analysts are calling a historic comeback. Here are five key reasons behind the BJP's sweeping victory in the Delhi Assembly elections:

1. Focus on the Middle Class The BJP's success in wooing the middle class, a traditionally crucial segment of Delhi's electorate, played a pivotal role in securing its victory. Initially, the AAP had garnered support from the middle class, particularly with its anti-corruption rhetoric. However, over the years, the party increasingly focused on welfare schemes for the underprivileged, leaving the middle class feeling neglected. While Arvind Kejriwal tried to address middle-class concerns in the lead-up to the elections, it was widely perceived as insufficient. The BJP, on the other hand, ran a meticulously crafted campaign that engaged the middle class through outreach programs such as Resident Welfare Association (RWA) meetings, addressing key issues like quality of life, development, and infrastructure. The Union Budget’s substantial tax cuts, further benefiting this group, were the "icing on the cake." A 2022 report by People Research on India's Consumer Economy indicated that the middle class makes up approximately 67.16% of Delhi’s population, and the BJP appears to have made significant inroads into this important voter base. Also read: Delhi Election 2025 Results: AAP's capital debacle - 10 reasons why voters turned away from Kejriwal's party

2. Reassurance on AAP Welfare Schemes One of the most critical moves by the BJP was its declaration that it would not reverse the welfare schemes initiated by AAP, including free electricity and bus travel for women. While the BJP had historically criticized such welfare programs as “revadis” (freebies), the party made a point of assuring voters in Delhi that these initiatives would continue under its rule, if elected. This strategic move helped neutralize a major attack from the AAP, which had warned that the BJP might curtail the benefits provided to the poor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally endorsed this approach, declaring that the BJP would continue the existing welfare programs while bringing a stronger focus on development and governance. By presenting an “AAP-plus” model—continuing welfare programs while promoting the BJP’s values of nationalism and development—the party effectively countered AAP’s claims and reassured the electorate.

3. Poor Condition of Roads and Sewers A significant factor that contributed to AAP’s downfall was the deteriorating state of Delhi’s infrastructure, particularly roads, sewers, and garbage management. Overflowing drains, potholes on key roads, and irregular garbage collection led to widespread frustration among Delhi residents. This issue became particularly contentious in middle- and upper-middle-class colonies, where citizens had become increasingly vocal about the deterioration of public services under AAP’s rule. With control over the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), AAP could not blame its poor governance on the BJP-led central government or the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi. Voters’ anger over the neglect of basic amenities ultimately shifted support toward the BJP, which promised better governance and a more efficient administration. The BJP capitalized on the growing sentiment that AAP had failed to address essential civic needs and that the national capital’s infrastructure was in urgent need of repair.

4. The Relentless LG-AAP Tussle In recent years, the AAP leadership engaged in a continuous battle with Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG), who holds significant executive powers in the Union Territory. AAP frequently blamed the LG for hindering its governance, particularly in terms of infrastructure projects and civic initiatives. However, the BJP’s strategy of framing this as an issue of governance efficiency seemed to resonate with voters. The BJP, under the banner of “double-engine” governance—emphasizing the alignment between the Delhi government and the central government—promised smoother functioning and better coordination between Delhi’s administration and the Centre. This narrative of a unified approach to governance effectively capitalized on the public perception that an AAP-led government in constant conflict with the LG was undermining Delhi’s development.

5. Anti-Incumbency AAP, which came to power in 2013 and has held Delhi’s reins continuously since 2015, faced the growing challenge of anti-incumbency. Despite its initial surge in popularity for fighting corruption and promising governance reforms, the AAP’s prolonged rule had begun to erode its appeal. Key AAP MLAs were seen as inaccessible and ineffective, with some accused of being disengaged from their constituencies. Aware of this trend, the AAP made late-stage changes to its candidate list, but it proved insufficient to combat the negative sentiments toward its incumbency. Many voters, disillusioned with AAP’s failure to address urban issues like road conditions, sanitation, and corruption within its ranks, turned to the BJP as a viable alternative.

By focusing on the middle class, reassuring voters about welfare schemes, addressing civic issues, and capitalizing on the political acrimony between AAP and the LG, the BJP managed to secure a decisive mandate. As Delhi moves forward under the BJP's governance, the next few years will likely see significant changes in the city's infrastructure, governance, and political dynamics. The AAP, on the other hand, faces the formidable task of recalibrating its political strategy to reclaim the trust of Delhi's voters. Also read: Delhi Election 2025 Results: PM Modi hails BJP's historic win, guarantees all-round development; read post

