Delhi Election 2025 Results: AAP's capital debacle - 10 reasons why voters turned away from Kejriwal's party

The BJP made a triumphant return to power in Delhi on Saturday, ending a 27-year drought by decisively ousting the Aam Aadmi Party and further expanding its saffron stronghold across the nation.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) decade-long reign in Delhi came to a staggering halt in the 2025 Assembly elections, marking one of the most significant political shifts in the capital’s history. Despite its initial popularity and game-changing policies, the AAP lost the confidence of voters in what has been described as its toughest election yet. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form a government in Delhi after 27 years, with the latest Election Commission (EC) trends showing the BJP ahead in a further 43 of Delhi's 70 seats and AAP in 16. Here are ten reasons that contributed to AAP’s downfall in the capital:

1. Anti-Incumbency and Modi’s ‘Aap-da’ Campaign Having ruled Delhi since 2015, AAP faced the burden of a decade-long anti-incumbency. While its focus on health, education, and subsidies on electricity and water brought initial success, growing dissatisfaction over the lack of new initiatives compounded its troubles. Adding to this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sharp critique during the BJP’s campaign. Modi coined the term ‘Aap-da’ (translating to ‘destruction’) to highlight AAP's alleged governance failures over the last decade, resonating with voters looking for change.

2. Corruption Allegations: Liquor Scam to ‘Sheesh Mahal’ The Delhi Liquor Policy scam became a political lightning rod for the BJP. Top AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others, faced corruption allegations and arrests in connection with the scam. Further amplifying the BJP’s attack was the controversy surrounding Kejriwal’s alleged lavish spending on his official residence at 6 Flagstaff Road, dubbed ‘Sheesh Mahal’. Accusations of exorbitant expenditures on the bungalow, including luxurious washrooms, added to the public’s discontent. Also read: 'Sheesh Mahal to Kejriwal bashing': Twitter flooded with memes as AAP gets thrashing in Delhi polls; BEST ones

3. Fear-Mongering Gone Wrong In its campaign, AAP warned voters that the BJP would dismantle its welfare schemes if it came to power. However, the BJP effectively countered these claims, promising to continue all schemes transparently. AAP also alleged that Haryana’s BJP government was contaminating the Yamuna River, which supplies water to Delhi. This narrative, however, was perceived as fear-mongering and backfired, undermining AAP’s credibility.

4. Delivery Failures on Promised Schemes In 2023, AAP had promised a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for women in Delhi but failed to deliver. Ahead of the 2025 elections, the party increased this promise to Rs 2,100, but voters were skeptical of its ability to implement it. Meanwhile, the BJP had a proven track record of delivering women-centric cash schemes in states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, which strengthened its appeal among women voters.

5. Perception of Corruption AAP’s founding principle of clean governance suffered a massive blow as corruption allegations dominated headlines. Kejriwal’s arrests, coupled with those of other senior leaders, tarnished the party’s image as an anti-corruption crusader. This perception was further exacerbated by high-profile defections of AAP MLAs to the BJP, signaling internal instability.

6. Lack of Visible Development While AAP’s first term was lauded for transformative initiatives like mohalla clinics and subsidized utilities, its second term lacked visible progress. Promises such as cleaning the Yamuna River and improving infrastructure, garbage collection, and public transportation remained largely unfulfilled. Flooding during monsoons, deteriorating roads, and sewage overflows painted a stark contrast to the party’s promises, frustrating voters.

7. INDIA Bloc Contradictions The AAP's partnership with Congress in the INDIA bloc turned into a political liability. The two parties collaborated during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but remained rivals in Punjab and Haryana. In January 2025, just days before the Delhi elections, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on AAP, accusing Kejriwal and Sisodia of being the architects of the liquor scam. Gandhi’s use of BJP’s ‘sheesh mahal’ narrative further alienated AAP voters, highlighting the cracks in the INDIA bloc’s unity. Also read: Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Rahul Gandhi trolled as Congress heads for 0 wins, triggers meme fest

8. Promises Losing Uniqueness AAP’s hallmark initiatives, such as free electricity, water subsidies, and bus rides for women, no longer stood out. The BJP, in its manifesto, pledged to continue these schemes, nullifying AAP’s electoral advantage. Additionally, other states had adopted similar welfare policies, making AAP’s promises less distinctive and less compelling for Delhi voters.

9. Rising Economic Pressures With inflation and rising costs affecting Delhi’s middle class, the BJP’s Union Budget provided a timely relief. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s move to exempt income up to ₹12 lakh per annum from taxes put more money in voters’ pockets, offering immediate economic benefits. The “double engine” narrative—of having the BJP in power both at the center and state—gained traction as voters sought economic stability and improved governance.

10. A Decade of Stagnation Over time, AAP’s governance began to feel stagnant. Voters who initially rallied behind its vision for change grew disillusioned with what they saw as a lack of innovation and fresh ideas. Issues such as Delhi’s worsening air pollution, slow progress on infrastructure projects, and unfulfilled promises eroded public trust. The perception that AAP’s administration was no longer dynamic or responsive sealed its fate in the 2025 elections.

The End of an Era? The AAP’s fall in Delhi is a cautionary tale of how anti-incumbency, unfulfilled promises, and allegations of corruption can turn the tide of public opinion. What began as a movement for clean governance and transparency has ended with voters choosing a fresh start under the BJP. The onus now lies on the BJP to deliver on its promises and address the issues that plagued AAP’s administration. For AAP, the loss is a moment for introspection as it navigates its next steps in India’s volatile political landscape.

