Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Panipat, Bengaluru and Tirupur for tackling textile waste

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' address to the nation, touched upon the issue of textile waste and the increasing trend of opting for fast fashion. Prime Minister Modi often uses his monthly radio programme to raise awareness about various social issues with the people.

Textile waste, the prime minister said has become a major cause of worry for the whole world. The trend of getting rid of old clothes as soon as possible and buying new ones is increasing all over the world, he said. "Have you ever thought what happens to the old clothes that you stop wearing? This becomes textile waste," the Prime Minister said.

He also apprised the nation about the research work being done globally to deal with the textile waste menace. Citing some unnamed research, he said only less than one percent of textile waste is recycled into new clothes.

"India is the third country in the world where the maximum textile waste is generated. This means that we also face a huge challenge," he supplemented. At the same time, he said he was happy about the many commendable efforts that are being undertaken in India to deal with this challenge.

He underlined that many Indian start-ups have started working on textile recovery facilities. "There are many such teams that are also working for the empowerment of our ragpicker brothers and sisters. Many young friends are involved in the efforts towards sustainable fashion. They recycle old clothes and footwear and distribute them to the needy. Many items like decorative pieces, handbags, stationery and toys are being made from textile waste."

Many organizations are engaged in popularizing circular fashion brands these days. He also spoke about new cloth rental platforms are also coming up, where designer clothes are available on rent. In his Mann Ki Baat address, he applauded the work done in Indian cities such as Panipat, Bengaluru, and Tirupur.

"Panipat in Haryana is emerging as a global hub for textile recycling. Bengaluru is also creating a distinct identity for itself with innovative tech solutions. More than half of the textile waste is collected here, which is an example for our other cities as well. Similarly, Tirupur in Tamil Nadu is engaged in textile waste management through wastewater treatment and renewable energy," he supplemented.

