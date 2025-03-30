Realme GT 6T now at just Rs 12,500 with offers – Grab the deal NOW!

Read Full Article

Amazon is giving huge discounts on a variety of mobile phones, from high-end models to low-cost models. This is the ideal moment to buy a gadget if you're looking for one that can easily manage demanding apps and multitasking. Notably, in May of last year, Amazon released the amazing Realme GT 6T. With its remarkable features and stylish appearance, the Realme GT 6T is ideal for demanding jobs like gaming. This smartphone is available on Amazon at a significantly reduced price compared to its original launch price.

Despite having a plastic frame, the Realme GT 6T is designed to resemble a glass panel in both appearance and feel. Let's explore the amazing deals on the Realme GT 6T that are now available.

Realme GT 6T: Offer details

The price of the Realme GT 6T at launch was Rs 32,999. However, Amazon is offering a substantial 19% discount, lowering the price to only Rs 28,998. This deal is valid for the model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. To make things even better, banks are offering incentives like a Rs 5,000 coupon discount for all customers and a Rs 1,500 credit card limit limit. With all of the reductions applied, you could get this phone for about Rs 22,498.

Additionally, Amazon is offering interested customers the opportunity to trade in their old cellphones and save up to Rs 27,350. For example, you may acquire the Realme GT 6T for about Rs 12,350 if you can receive Rs 15,000 for your previous cellphone. The state of your previous smartphone will determine the precise worth, though.

Realme GT 6T: Features and specifications

Despite having a plastic frame and rear panel, the Realme GT 6T seems high-end. Additionally, it has an IP65 certification, which protects against water and dust. The smartphone's gorgeous 6.78-inch AMOLED screen has a peak brightness of 6000 nits, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and support for HDR. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is included for durability.

Configurations with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage are also available. With the help of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU, it operates well. The 32-megapixel front camera is ideal for video calls and selfies, while the dual-camera arrangement consists of 50 and 8-megapixel sensors.

To keep everything running, the Realme GT 6T is equipped with a robust 5500mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging for those on-the-go.

