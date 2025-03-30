Navratri 2025: Dress Like a Goddess in 9 Colors of Sarees

Lifestyle
Goddess Shailputri loves orange color saree. You can worship the Goddess by wearing an orange saree on the first day of Navratri. Choose a saree design in silk or cotton.
Goddess Brahmacharini likes white color. You can worship by wearing a white color saree on the second day of Navratri. You can choose a white color saree in chiffon or organza.
Goddess Chandraghanta likes red color. You can worship the Goddess by wearing a red color saree on the third day of Navratri. You can style a Banarasi or satin red saree.
Goddess Kushmanda likes deep blue saree. You can wear this type of saree for worshiping the Goddess during Navratri. Blue color satin, silk saree is best for going to any event.
Choose a yellow color saree to worship Goddess Skandamata. This color is dear to the Goddess. If you want, you can choose a yellow saree in georgette or silk.
Goddess Katyayani likes green color. Therefore, choose a saree of this color to worship the Goddess on this day. You can also add gold jewelry with a green saree.
Goddess Kalratri likes slate color, so choose a saree like this for worshiping on this day. You can choose a white, red or black blouse with a plain slate color saree.
Goddess Mahagauri likes purple color. You can buy a purple silk saree for yourself. Many types of options are available in the market in the same pattern.
Goddess Siddhidatri likes green color, so worship the Goddess by wearing this type of saree on the last day of Navratri. Ask for her blessings of happiness.
Planning trip to snowy regions? Essential safety tips to follow
Sugar-Free Phirni for Eid: A Sweet Treat for Diabetes Patients
Get a Silver Glow on Eid: Try Sajal Aly and Hania Aamir's Makeup
Unique Baby Names in Sanskrit with Beautiful Meanings