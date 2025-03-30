CBFC Orders 17 CUTS in Mohanlal's 'L2: Empuraan' Amid Gujarat Riots Depiction Controversy

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has mandated 17 edits to the recently released Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal. This decision follows controversies surrounding the film's portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots. The producers have agreed to implement these changes, which include modifying riot sequences and scenes depicting violence against women. Despite the controversy, the film has achieved significant box office success, grossing over ₹100 crore globally within two days of its release.