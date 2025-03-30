Navratri Day 1: Style with Salwar Suit for a Vibrant Festive Puja

Lifestyle
Want to look special during Navratri? From Gota Patti to Anarkali suits, these salwar suits will give you a brand new and trendy look. Check it out now!
For a simple look on Navratri, you can choose a Gota Patti style suit like this. You can buy it both online and offline for between ₹1,000 to ₹2,000.
You can choose a suit with this type of floral thread work design on the neck, sleeves, and hemline. Choose a net dupatta or floral pattern with it. Chandbali will look great.
For a stylish look, try this dot embroidery Anarkali suit set this Navratri. You can style simple jhumkas with it. You can style floral design footwear with it.
This suit has zari work done on it. This type of suit is best to wear for Navratri puja. When you wear it with a contrasting dupatta, it will look amazing.
If you want to try something new, you can also style this type of embroidery work net suit set on the occasion of Durga Puja. The look will look very beautiful in it.
For ethnic wear, choose this type of dhoti style full sleeve suit. You can buy and style it for ₹1,500. You will find these in many colors.
