Berlin woman, 66, stuns doctors with natural pregnancy, gives birth to 10th child

A 66-year-old woman in Germany has made headlines after giving birth to her 10th child naturally, without in-vitro fertilization. Alexandra Hildebrandt, a Berlin-based museum director, delivered a healthy baby boy, Philipp, via C-section on March 19 at Charite Hospital.

Hildebrandt, who first became a mother in the late 1970s, has since had nine more children, eight of whom were born after she turned 50. She credits her active lifestyle—swimming, running, and avoiding alcohol, smoking, and contraception—for her ability to conceive at an advanced age.

Her OB/GYN, Dr. Wolfgang Henrich, confirmed that she had a smooth pregnancy due to her exceptional physical and mental health. "She managed the pregnancy well," he noted.

Hildebrandt, a vocal advocate for larger families, believes society should encourage more childbirth. "Many people would revise their judgment about children if they spent time with them," she said.

Public reaction to the 66-year-old woman giving birth to her 10th child was mixed, with some praising her resilience and others questioning the implications of such a late-in-life pregnancy.

On X, some users acknowledged her achievement but suggested that she should consider undergoing tubal ligation. Others highlighted Germany’s declining fertility rate, arguing that she should be celebrated as a "national treasure." Meanwhile some users made cultural comparisons, bringing other public figures into the discussion.

The varying reactions reflect broader debates on age, reproductive choices, and societal perspectives on motherhood.

While rare, pregnancies at such ages are not unheard of. In November 2023, a 70-year-old Ugandan woman, Safina Namukwaya, delivered twins via IVF, having previously welcomed a child in 2020.

