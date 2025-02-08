Delhi Election 2025 Results: PM Modi hails BJP's historic win, guarantees all-round development; read post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the BJP's resounding victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections as a “historic mandate,” expressing gratitude to the people of the national capital for their trust in the party’s vision of development and good governance.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to @BJP4India. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings."

In his statement, the prime minister reassured Delhiites of the BJP’s commitment to delivering on its promises. "It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat," he added.

The BJP’s thumping win marked its return to power in Delhi after 26 years, securing 48 of the 70 assembly seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had dominated Delhi politics for a decade, was reduced to just 22 seats in what is being called a massive blow to its governance model and national aspirations.

PM Modi also lauded the relentless efforts of BJP workers, attributing the party’s success to their dedication and hard work. “II am so proud of each and every @BJP4India Karyakarta, who has worked very hard, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi,” he wrote.

The BJP’s campaign focused on issues such as corruption allegations against the AAP leadership, infrastructure concerns, and basic civic problems like waterlogging, drainage, and waste management. Modi’s sharp critique of AAP, including the now-famous “Aap-da” jibe, resonated with voters, cementing the party’s position as a force for change in Delhi.

This victory adds another feather to the BJP’s cap, following its recent assembly wins in Haryana and Maharashtra. With the party now poised to form a “double-engine government” in Delhi, the central and state administrations are expected to work closely to address the capital’s pressing challenges.

The BJP leadership has promised to prioritize issues such as housing, sanitation, pollution, and water supply while also ensuring corruption-free governance. Party workers celebrated the landslide victory with fervor at the BJP headquarters, waving flags and chanting slogans in support of PM Modi’s leadership.

As Delhi transitions to a new government, all eyes will be on the BJP’s ability to deliver on its promises and fulfill its vision of a “developed Delhi.”

