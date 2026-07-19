Congress MP Pramod Tiwari announced the Opposition's plan to raise issues like Ayodhya Temple donation irregularities, NEET controversy, and paper leaks in the Monsoon Session, accusing the BJP of having 'betrayed Lord Ram'.

Opposition Lists Key Issues for Monsoon Session Speaking to ANI, Tiwari alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had "betrayed Lord Ram" and said the alleged irregularities related to donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple would be the first issue raised by the Opposition in Parliament.The Congress leader also referred to the NEET controversy and alleged paper leaks in competitive examinations, claiming the incidents were being allowed to happen deliberately. "BJP and its government has betrayed Lord Ram. They didn't just steal the donations; they committed dacoity against the people's faith. That is why this is the primary issue we are raising. We have highlighted the NEET scandal and the fact that question papers for over 70 exams have been leaked. These situations are being created deliberately," he alleged.Tiwari further alleged that ethanol blending in petrol was damaging vehicle engines and accused the government of facilitating gains for a select few. "They are mixing ethanol into petrol, and this ethanol is damaging the engines. It is a massive conspiracy designed to let a select few make money. Similarly, there are land scams. The BJP has betrayed Lord Ram. We will raise this issue first and foremost," he said. Tiwari on NDA's Strength On the political strength of the ruling alliance, Tiwari asserted, "BJP or the NDA government never had, does not have, and will not have a two-third majority." Symbolic Walkout from All-Party Meeting Opposition parties on Sunday staged a symbolic walkout from the all-party meeting convened by the Centre ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, protesting Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's invitation to the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) to participate in the meeting.The Opposition leaders later rejoined the meeting, describing the walkout as a mark of protest. The Opposition alleged that inviting the "so-called NCPI" was against parliamentary norms, claiming that the merger of the rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs had not been approved by the Lok Sabha Speaker.Tiwari said the party participated in the walkout to uphold the Constitution.Addressing reporters, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said the Opposition had registered its strong protest against the government's decision. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Sunday said the Opposition would raise several issues, including the alleged irregularities in the management of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the NEET controversy, paper leaks, alleged land scams and ethanol blending in petrol.Speaking to ANI, Tiwari alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had "betrayed Lord Ram" and said the alleged irregularities related to donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple would be the first issue raised by the Opposition in Parliament.The Congress leader also referred to the NEET controversy and alleged paper leaks in competitive examinations, claiming the incidents were being allowed to happen deliberately. "BJP and its government has betrayed Lord Ram. They didn't just steal the donations; they committed dacoity against the people's faith. That is why this is the primary issue we are raising. We have highlighted the NEET scandal and the fact that question papers for over 70 exams have been leaked. These situations are being created deliberately," he alleged.Tiwari further alleged that ethanol blending in petrol was damaging vehicle engines and accused the government of facilitating gains for a select few. "They are mixing ethanol into petrol, and this ethanol is damaging the engines. It is a massive conspiracy designed to let a select few make money. Similarly, there are land scams. The BJP has betrayed Lord Ram. We will raise this issue first and foremost," he said.On the political strength of the ruling alliance, Tiwari asserted, "BJP or the NDA government never had, does not have, and will not have a two-third majority."Opposition parties on Sunday staged a symbolic walkout from the all-party meeting convened by the Centre ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, protesting Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's invitation to the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) to participate in the meeting.The Opposition leaders later rejoined the meeting, describing the walkout as a mark of protest. The Opposition alleged that inviting the "so-called NCPI" was against parliamentary norms, claiming that the merger of the rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs had not been approved by the Lok Sabha Speaker.Tiwari said the party participated in the walkout to uphold the Constitution.Addressing reporters, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said the Opposition had registered its strong protest against the government's decision. (ANI)