A man was caught on CCTV stealing mobile phones from sleeping patients at New Jeevandan Hospital in Budaun, UP. The viral footage has sparked concerns over hospital security, prompting Budaun Police to file an FIR and launch an investigation.

A CCTV video from a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun has surfaced online, allegedly showing a man stealing mobile phones from patients while they were asleep inside a ward. Concerns over patient safety and the security measures at healthcare institutions have been raised by the occurrence.

According to reports, the incident happened at New Jeevandan Hospital. CCTV footage showed the accused entering the ward with a handkerchief partially covering his face. The guy allegedly strolled around the room undetected as the patients were asleep on their beds. He can be seen in the video moving gently from bed to bed while keeping a close eye on his surroundings to make sure nobody was awake. He allegedly picks up cell phones that are placed next to patients before stealthily making his way to the next bed. The man kept his face hidden and looked about the ward several times during the encounter, giving the impression that he was being careful.

He allegedly stole phones from many patients before going to another bed and leaving the unit without warning anybody. Since then, the CCTV footage has gone viral on social media, prompting many people to wonder how an outsider could enter a medical ward and steal from vulnerable patients without being apprehended.

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In response to one of the widely shared posts on X, Budaun Police stated that a FIR had been filed at the Civil Lines police station and that more research was being conducted.An FIR has been filed at the Civil Lines police station in relation to the aforementioned case. The police stated in their tweet that "further investigative proceedings are underway."

In order to identify and track down the offenders, police are now examining the CCTV video and compiling evidence. Additionally, investigators are investigating whether he was connected to other occurrences of a similar nature.